Donatello Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have officially arrived in Call of Duty, and Donatello is bringing his signature tech skills and combat prowess to the battlefield. As part of the TMNT crossover, the Tracer Pack: Donatello bundle gives players access to a full operator skin, weapon blueprints, and exclusive TMNT-themed cosmetics.

This article explains more on how to wield Donatello’s Bo Staff in-game or light up your enemies with Purple Tracers.

Price of the Donatello Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracer Pack

The Tracer Pack: TMNT – Donatello is priced at 2,400 COD Points, which is the standard cost for most crossover bundles in Call of Duty. To collect all four turtles — Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Raphael — you will need to spend around $80.

Like most special edition skins, this pack will only be available for a limited time. So, if you want to add Donnie to your roster, you might need to act fast. In case, you don’t have enough CP for the Tracer Pack, you can buy the required amount of CP from the store. Here’s the CP to cash conversion rate:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.9

What’s included in the Donatello Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracer Pack?

The Donatello Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracer Pack features nine items, including one Operator and three weapon blueprints. Here are all the items in the Tracer Pack:

“Donatello” Operator skin.

Operator skin. “Donatello’s Bo Staff” Melee Weapon blueprint.

Melee Weapon blueprint. “Rampager” Weapon blueprint for GPR 91 Assault Rifle.

Weapon blueprint for GPR 91 Assault Rifle. “Max Damage” Weapon blueprint for SVD Sniper Rifle.

Weapon blueprint for SVD Sniper Rifle. “Bo-Staff Boogie” Finishing move.

Finishing move. “Primo Ride” Weapon Charm.

Weapon Charm. “Parkour Patrol” Animated Calling Card.

Animated Calling Card. “Halfshel” Weapon Sticker.

Weapon Sticker. “Donatello Rizz” Animated Emblem.

Is the Donatello Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone worth buying?

If you’re a die-hard TMNT fan, this bundle is for you. The Bo Staff melee weapon makes it stand out from other operator packs, and the Purple Tracers add a nice touch to firefights. Plus, the Ooze Canister Death FX makes every elimination feel more satisfying.

That said, 2,400 COD Points is steep, especially if you’re considering picking up multiple turtle bundles. If you’re not a huge Donatello fan or don’t see yourself using the weapons often, you might want to hold off. But if you love unique operator skins and want to bring some ninja energy to Call of Duty, this pack makes for a solid addition to your collection.

