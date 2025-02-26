New Warzone bug teleports players to a different location

Warzone content creator and former pro, Tyler "TeeP" Polchow came across an unimaginable bug while streaming on Twitch. The player was in Urzkistan, playing the game with some of his friends when suddenly, he got teleported from one location to another. This occurred as soon as he sat in the driver's seat of a car in the Zohoor Ranch region.

The unexpected bug took all the party members by surprise on the stream, and it was subsequently posted in a clip on February 26, 2025.

TeeP finds teleporting bug in Warzone after the release of Season 2 Reloaded

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded was released recently on February 20, 2025. Following the devs' statement regarding future changes, the new mid-season update primarily focused on quality-of-life changes and overall game improvement.

Therefore, the new bug discovered in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded may draw attention from Treyarch and Activision. In the clip, the player can be seen sitting inside a Polaris RZR and instantly getting teleported to a different location.

The teleport bug in Warzone only occurs when the player sits in the driver's seat as demonstrated by TeeP. It's also interesting to note that when TeeP attempts to drive the car, his party members see it moving. However, in his own game, the vehicle remains stationary.

In the clip, TeeP attempts to drive the car and asks for confirmation, to which, his party members respond:

"You're driving on my end yeah. You are moving, you just ran into a wall."

Another noteworthy aspect of the bug is that even though TeeP teleports away, his HUD still shows Zohoor Ranch as his current location. Considering all of this evidence, one could conclude that the bug is perhaps only visual, at least for the player experiencing it.

The content creator expressed disappointment in the overall state of Warzone exclaiming:

"What are they doing?"

It is currently unknown whether players are facing this glitch en masse. However, multiple players responded to TeeP's post, which even went viral after being reposted by the popular COD page @ModernWarzone. As of now, Activision has not publicly responded to the issue.

