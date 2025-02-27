How to unlock the Belt-Fed Magazine in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Belt-Fed Magazine in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is a free reward in the TMNT event. It is a new Magazine attachment introduced to the games with the Season 2 Reloaded update. This new attachment essentially rids the need for a player to reload their weapon. The belt continuously feeds ammo into the firearm, allowing it to shoot without having to reload.

Be that as it may, that doesn't mean one can shoot until they empty their reserves. When fired continuously, the attachment will heat up and once it reaches the maximum heat limit, the weapon will stop functioning.

Regardless of its overheating mechanism, it is a solid pick for those who love to rain fire on their targets. So, without any further ado, let us take a closer look at how you can unlock the Belt-Fed Magazine in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for free.

Guide to unlocking Belt-Fed Magazine in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for free

To unlock the Belt-Fed Magazine in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for free, you must earn a total of 180000 XP in the TMNT event. Once you have the required XP, you'll unlock the attachment for free. Since this is an event reward, it will be a permanent unlock. Even if you Prestige your account, you won't have to unlock it again or use a Permanent Unlock Token to retain it when you Prestige.

Unlocking the Belt-Fed Magazine in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

As of this writing, it is only available for the Black Ops 6 LMGs in the shooters which include the PU-21, XMG, GPMG-7, and Feng 82. This means, unfortunately, it will not be available for use in Warzone with the Modern Warfare 3 and the Modern Warfare 2 LMGs.

Do note that the TMNT event is limited-time and will conclude on March 13, 2025. After the event concludes, you will still be able to unlock it but will have to go through the Armory Unlocks to get it. Hence, it is advised to unlock it right now in the event.

That covers everything you need to know about unlocking the new Belt-Fed Magazine in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for free.

