How to unlock Katanas in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Melee weapons have always been a fan-favorite in Call of Duty, offering a brutal yet stylish way to eliminate enemies in close-quarters combat. If you’re looking to slice through enemies with style, the Katana is the perfect choice for you. Unlocking the Katanas is a must for you if you enjoy fast, up-close combat, regardless of whether you’re looking to master the art of the blade or simply want a cool new melee option.

There are two ways to unlock it in Warzone and Black Ops 6 — by either earning XP in the Armory or purchasing a special bundle.

How to Get the Katanas in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The most straightforward way to unlock the Katanas is through the Armory system. Although this method is completely free, it requires you to put in time and effort. To get the weapon, you need to earn XP by playing matches in either Black Ops 6 or Warzone. Once you reach the required XP threshold (250,000), the Katanas will be permanently added to your loadout.

If you don’t want to grind XP, an alternative way to unlock the Katanas is by purchasing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Leonardo Tracer Pack. This bundle provides immediate access to an exclusive version of the weapon, called Leonardo’s Katanas Blueprint, along with several other themed items. Buying the pack also gives you the Leonardo Operator, additional weapon blueprints, special tracer rounds, a unique finishing move, and various other cosmetic extras.

The uniqueness of Leonardo’s Katanas Blueprint lies in its TMNT-inspired aesthetics and visual effects. The tracer rounds create a striking effect during your attacks, enhancing the cinematic feel of your strikes.

The bundle also features a finishing move with a special animation that aligns with the ninja theme, enabling you to defeat foes with authentic assassin flair. This option is the perfect choice if you want to wield a stylish variant of the Katanas without having to wait.

You can buy the Tracer Pack for 2400CP. If you don’t have that much CP, you can buy it from the store with real currency:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.9

If you enjoy unlocking weapons through gameplay and accumulating XP, then the Armory approach is the best option for you. On the other hand, if you want immediate access to the Katanas along with a unique themed variant, buying the bundle is a great choice.

Whether you opt for the standard version or the exclusive blueprint, using the Katanas in Black Ops 6 and Warzone will enable you to excel in close-quarters combat with accuracy and style.

