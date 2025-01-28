How to unlock Feng 82 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone 

The Feng 82 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is the latest LMG to join the games. It was added with the Season 2 update and is already making waves. The gun has a slow rate of fire, which might upset a few players. But it makes up for it with best-in-class handling stats and the ability to deal high damage. All these attributes make the firearm quite versatile, which fits both aggressive and sentinel playstyles, allowing players to engage in combat at different ranges.
Fortunately, the weapon is completely free to unlock. In this guide, we'll take a look at how you can unlock the Feng 82 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
How to get Feng 82 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for free
The Feng 82 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone can be unlocked through the Season 2 Battle Pass for free. It is the HVT (High Value Target) on Page 3 of the Season 2 Battle Pass. To get your hands on it, you must first complete all the tiers on the third page of the Battle Pass.
Once that is done, you will become eligible to unlock the HVT of Page 3. Spend a Battle Pass token to access the Page 3 HVT, and the Feng 82 is yours to keep. It's worth noting here that although it is a reward in the Battle Pass, it is free to unlock. You don't have to buy the Black Ops 6 and Warzone Battle Pass to obtain the gun.
All you must do is play the games, earn Battle Pass tokens, and use them to access the free rewards, one of them being the Feng 82.
You can also unlock the Feng 82 by unlocking a Blueprint for the gun. In Season 2 Battle Pass, one such Blueprint is available on Page 10. Alternatively, you can buy any bundle that includes a Blueprint for the weapon. But it won't be free and hence, it is not advised to do so, since you can already unlock it for free by just playing the games.
That covers everything that you must know to unlock the Feng 82 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
