Call of Duty recently announced a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles bundle, allowing fans of the pizza-loving and crime-fighting turtles to show off their love in style. However, this is not the first time the Turtles have collaborated with major games. In 2023, they did a crossover with Street Fighter 6, while in 2024, the franchise partnered with Fortnite to release the Cowabunga pass and offer cosmetics and other items.

Now, the upcoming Call of Duty pass seems to have drawn some inspiration from its Fortnite predecessor, right down to the free and premium reward tracks. So, who did it better? Dive in to find out.

Fortnite Ninja Turtles bundle and pass

Fortnite offered the Ninja Turtles Bundle as part of the Cowabunga pass (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite released a Ninja Turtles pass in 2024 as part of its partnerships in Chapter 5 Season 1. The Cowabunga Pass featured a host of items and had two reward tracks, Free and Premium. Players could progress in both tracks simultaneously by completing in-game quests and missions.

The free reward track offered players nine unique items and two levels worth of XP that contributed towards the season’s battle pass. As part of the items, they were rewarded with four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles emotes, one weapon wrap, one guitar skin, and a glider.

As for the premium rewards, players received a free cape, Emote, Pickaxe, and exclusive items such as the Shredder's Steel Claws Pickaxe, Super Shredder's Cape Back Bling, and the Shredder Outfit. Additionally, they got two levels worth of XP and all the items in the free tier.

Here are all the items in the Fortnite Ninja Turtles Cowabunga pass:

Free reward track

Ninja Stance: Leo emote

The Kuro Kabuto instrument

Level up token

Ninja Stance: Donnie emote

TMNT back bling

Level up token

Ninja Stance: Mikey emote

Outta the Bus loading screen

Ooze wrap

Ninja Stance: Raph emote

Turtle Blimp glider

Premium reward track

Shredder's Cape back bling

Maniacal Krang spray

Level up token

Shredder's Steel Claws harvesting tool

Battle Prep emote

Level up token

Shredder's Glare emoticon

Super Shredder's Cape back bling

Lair Showdown loading screen

Super Shredder's Steel Claws harvesting tool

Super Shredder alternative style

Players could upgrade to the Fortnite Cowabunga Pass Premium track for 1,000 V-Bucks. If the amount of V-Bucks is insufficient, they could buy the same for $8.99. Apart from the Cowabunga Pass, Epic Games also offered a Ninja Turtles Bundle that players could purchase for 3400 V-Bucks.

Since Fortnite's base Battle Pass offers 1500 V-Bucks as rewards, players could spend as little as $22.99 to buy the bundle. However, purchasing the 5000 V-Bucks pack for $36.99 allowed players to get both the bundle and the pass with ease.

Also read: What are Black Markets in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2?

Call of Duty Ninja Turtles bundle

The Call of Duty Ninja Turtles Bundle can be purchased for 1100 CP (Image via Activision)

The Call of Duty Ninja Turtles mid-season pass will be available from February 27, 2025. The event pass will have its own set of free and premium reward tracks. It can be purchased for 1,000 CP, which roughly amounts to $9.99. Similar to the Cowabunga Pass, it has a free and premium reward track. Here are all the items:

Free rewards

Foot Clan Operator skin

Clan Ties spray

Ninja Clan emblem

Skateboard melee weapon

Pepperoni Power sticker

Together loading screen

Belt Fed Magazine attachment

Undead Foot Clan Operator skin

Thinker weapon charm

D1.3 Sector weapon

Premium rewards

Sensei's Support finishing move

Splinter's Cane weapon blueprint

Infestation weapon blueprint

Sewer Surfer weapon blueprint

Family calling card

The Master emblem

Robotic Ninja weapon blueprint

Sliced weapon blueprint

Brainiac Gun Screen

Splinter Operator

Unlike the Fortnite Cowabunga Pass, this collaboration is split into four different tracer packs and the Mid-Season Event Pass. These individual tracer packs are available currently and can be purchased for 2400 CP, with all four passes costing a whopping 9600 CP in total. If the amount of CP is insufficient, players can purchase a 10,000 CP pack for $99.99 to unlock all four passes.

Each pack features an operator based on the Ninja turtle and is accompanied by additional blueprints for weapons as well as cosmetics such as finishing moves, weapon charms, animated emblems, and more.

Here are all the items in the tracer packs of the Call of Duty Ninja Turtles bundle:

Leonardo Tracer Pack

Each of the tracer packs of Ninja Turtles Bundle offered a turtle-themed operator (Image via Activision)

Leonardo Operator

Leonardo’s Katanas Melee Weapon Blueprint

Melee Weapon Blueprint Dicer Krig C Assault Rifle Blueprint (Blue Tracers; TMNT comic-style effects)

Krig C Assault Rifle Blueprint (Blue Tracers; TMNT comic-style effects) Scrapper Kompakt 92 SMG Blueprint (Blue Tracers; TMNT comic-style effects)

Kompakt 92 SMG Blueprint (Blue Tracers; TMNT comic-style effects) Blade Dance Finishing Move

Finishing Move Containment Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm Balanced Life Emote

Emote Turtle Stance Animated Calling Card

Animated Calling Card Into the Night Large Decal

Large Decal Stoic Leo Animated Emblem

Price: 2400 CP

Donatello Tracer Pack

Players will need to purchase the Ninja Turtles Bundle and the mid-season pass to get all the rewards (Image via Activision)

Donatello Operator

Donatello’s Bo Staff Melee Weapon Blueprint

Melee Weapon Blueprint Rampager GPR 91 Assault Rifle Blueprint (Purple Tracers; TMNT Ooze Canister Death FX)

GPR 91 Assault Rifle Blueprint (Purple Tracers; TMNT Ooze Canister Death FX) Max Damage SVD Sniper Rifle Blueprint (Purple Tracers; TMNT Ooze Canister Death FX)

SVD Sniper Rifle Blueprint (Purple Tracers; TMNT Ooze Canister Death FX) Bo-Staff Boogie Finishing Move

Finishing Move Primo Ride Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm Parkour Patrol Animated Calling Card

Animated Calling Card Halfshell Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker Donatello Rizz Animated Emblem

Price: 2400 CP

Michelangelo Tracer Pack

All tracer packs of the Ninja Turtles Bundle in Call of Duty can be purchased for 9600 CP (Image via Activision)

Michelangelo Operator

Michelangelo’s Nunchucks Melee Weapon Blueprint

Melee Weapon Blueprint Chaos Sow AK-74 Assault Rifle Blueprint (Orange Tracers; TMNT Pizza Death FX)

AK-74 Assault Rifle Blueprint (Orange Tracers; TMNT Pizza Death FX) On Call DM-10 Marksman Rifle Blueprint (Orange Tracers; TMNT Pizza Death FX)

DM-10 Marksman Rifle Blueprint (Orange Tracers; TMNT Pizza Death FX) Nunchuk Chop Finishing Move

Finishing Move Dished Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm Pizza Party Emote

Emote Swinging Heat Animated Calling Card

Animated Calling Card Home Sweet Home Spray

Spray Mikey Charmin’ Animated Emblem

Price: 2400 CP

Raphael Tracer Pack

The Raphael Ninja Turtles Bundle contains Emotes and weapon skins (Image via Activision)

Raphael Operator

Raphael’s Sai Melee Weapon Blueprint

Melee Weapon Blueprint Tank C9 SMG Blueprint (Red Tracers; TMNT Ninja Star Death FX)

C9 SMG Blueprint (Red Tracers; TMNT Ninja Star Death FX) Big Brained GPMG-7 LMG Blueprint (Red Tracers; TMNT Ninja Star Death FX)

GPMG-7 LMG Blueprint (Red Tracers; TMNT Ninja Star Death FX) Quick Skills Finishing Move

Finishing Move Kickin’ It Emote

Emote Crossed Sai Reticle

Reticle Fortress Frag Skin

Frag Skin Ready Raph Animated Calling Card

Animated Calling Card Raph’s Grin Animated Emblem

Price: 2400 CP

Verdict

The Fortnite Cowabunga pass and Ninja Turtles bundles take the cake (Image via Epic Games)

The Ninja Turtles collaboration offers players a great opportunity to showcase their love for the popular franchise in their favorite game. Fortnite is known to partner with some of the biggest universes and franchises, so it comes as no surprise that the bundle would be a great choice for fans of the Ninja Turtles.

The Fortnite Cowabunga pass offers players 22 items including an array of cosmetics and skins with selectable styles for just 1,000 V-Bucks, while the bundle can be purchased for 3400 V-Bucks. Both the bundle and the pass can be obtained by purchasing the 5000 V-Bucks pack for $36.99.

The Call of Duty Bundles, on the other hand, are divided into four different packs, each costing 2400 CP, with a total of 40 items from all passes. Purchasing all the tracer packs will set players back by 9600 CP. Additionally, the mid-season pass has to be purchased separately for 1100 CP. Both these items can be purchased by obtaining the 10,000 (+3000 bonus) CP pack for $99.99

It is safe to say that the Fortnite Ninja Turtle pass is far better compared to the upcoming Call of Duty Ninja Turtles Bundle. While the entire Fortnite Bundle can be purchased for $36.99, the four tracer packs and the mid-season pass in Warzone and Black Ops 6 will cost a total of $99.99 — almost double the price of the base game.

Additionally, it must be kept in mind that Fortnite is a free-to-play game while Call of Duty Black Ops 6 has a retail price of $69.99 (for the base game). As for the free-to-play Warzone, this steep pricing is worth ten battle passes, making it a rather expensive purchase.

While the Fortnite Ninja Turtles Bundles might not offer 40 items like its Activision counterpart, it is a much more affordable pack that lets players enjoy their favorite franchise without breaking the bank. Thus, the Fortnite Cowabunga pass and Ninja Turtles Bundle is a better choice than the upcoming pass in Warzone and Black Ops 6 which is set to debut on February 27, 2025.

