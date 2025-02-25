Call of Duty recently announced a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles bundle, allowing fans of the pizza-loving and crime-fighting turtles to show off their love in style. However, this is not the first time the Turtles have collaborated with major games. In 2023, they did a crossover with Street Fighter 6, while in 2024, the franchise partnered with Fortnite to release the Cowabunga pass and offer cosmetics and other items.
Now, the upcoming Call of Duty pass seems to have drawn some inspiration from its Fortnite predecessor, right down to the free and premium reward tracks. So, who did it better? Dive in to find out.
Fortnite Ninja Turtles bundle and pass
Fortnite released a Ninja Turtles pass in 2024 as part of its partnerships in Chapter 5 Season 1. The Cowabunga Pass featured a host of items and had two reward tracks, Free and Premium. Players could progress in both tracks simultaneously by completing in-game quests and missions.
The free reward track offered players nine unique items and two levels worth of XP that contributed towards the season’s battle pass. As part of the items, they were rewarded with four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles emotes, one weapon wrap, one guitar skin, and a glider.
As for the premium rewards, players received a free cape, Emote, Pickaxe, and exclusive items such as the Shredder's Steel Claws Pickaxe, Super Shredder's Cape Back Bling, and the Shredder Outfit. Additionally, they got two levels worth of XP and all the items in the free tier.
Here are all the items in the Fortnite Ninja Turtles Cowabunga pass:
Free reward track
- Ninja Stance: Leo emote
- The Kuro Kabuto instrument
- Level up token
- Ninja Stance: Donnie emote
- TMNT back bling
- Level up token
- Ninja Stance: Mikey emote
- Outta the Bus loading screen
- Ooze wrap
- Ninja Stance: Raph emote
- Turtle Blimp glider
Premium reward track
- Shredder's Cape back bling
- Maniacal Krang spray
- Level up token
- Shredder's Steel Claws harvesting tool
- Battle Prep emote
- Level up token
- Shredder's Glare emoticon
- Super Shredder's Cape back bling
- Lair Showdown loading screen
- Super Shredder's Steel Claws harvesting tool
- Super Shredder alternative style
Players could upgrade to the Fortnite Cowabunga Pass Premium track for 1,000 V-Bucks. If the amount of V-Bucks is insufficient, they could buy the same for $8.99. Apart from the Cowabunga Pass, Epic Games also offered a Ninja Turtles Bundle that players could purchase for 3400 V-Bucks.
Since Fortnite's base Battle Pass offers 1500 V-Bucks as rewards, players could spend as little as $22.99 to buy the bundle. However, purchasing the 5000 V-Bucks pack for $36.99 allowed players to get both the bundle and the pass with ease.
Also read: What are Black Markets in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2?
Call of Duty Ninja Turtles bundle
The Call of Duty Ninja Turtles mid-season pass will be available from February 27, 2025. The event pass will have its own set of free and premium reward tracks. It can be purchased for 1,000 CP, which roughly amounts to $9.99. Similar to the Cowabunga Pass, it has a free and premium reward track. Here are all the items:
Free rewards
- Foot Clan Operator skin
- Clan Ties spray
- Ninja Clan emblem
- Skateboard melee weapon
- Pepperoni Power sticker
- Together loading screen
- Belt Fed Magazine attachment
- Undead Foot Clan Operator skin
- Thinker weapon charm
- D1.3 Sector weapon
Premium rewards
- Sensei's Support finishing move
- Splinter's Cane weapon blueprint
- Infestation weapon blueprint
- Sewer Surfer weapon blueprint
- Family calling card
- The Master emblem
- Robotic Ninja weapon blueprint
- Sliced weapon blueprint
- Brainiac Gun Screen
- Splinter Operator
Unlike the Fortnite Cowabunga Pass, this collaboration is split into four different tracer packs and the Mid-Season Event Pass. These individual tracer packs are available currently and can be purchased for 2400 CP, with all four passes costing a whopping 9600 CP in total. If the amount of CP is insufficient, players can purchase a 10,000 CP pack for $99.99 to unlock all four passes.
Each pack features an operator based on the Ninja turtle and is accompanied by additional blueprints for weapons as well as cosmetics such as finishing moves, weapon charms, animated emblems, and more.
Here are all the items in the tracer packs of the Call of Duty Ninja Turtles bundle:
Leonardo Tracer Pack
- Leonardo Operator
- Leonardo’s Katanas Melee Weapon Blueprint
- Dicer Krig C Assault Rifle Blueprint (Blue Tracers; TMNT comic-style effects)
- Scrapper Kompakt 92 SMG Blueprint (Blue Tracers; TMNT comic-style effects)
- Blade Dance Finishing Move
- Containment Weapon Charm
- Balanced Life Emote
- Turtle Stance Animated Calling Card
- Into the Night Large Decal
- Stoic Leo Animated Emblem
Price: 2400 CP
Donatello Tracer Pack
- Donatello Operator
- Donatello’s Bo Staff Melee Weapon Blueprint
- Rampager GPR 91 Assault Rifle Blueprint (Purple Tracers; TMNT Ooze Canister Death FX)
- Max Damage SVD Sniper Rifle Blueprint (Purple Tracers; TMNT Ooze Canister Death FX)
- Bo-Staff Boogie Finishing Move
- Primo Ride Weapon Charm
- Parkour Patrol Animated Calling Card
- Halfshell Weapon Sticker
- Donatello Rizz Animated Emblem
Price: 2400 CP
Michelangelo Tracer Pack
- Michelangelo Operator
- Michelangelo’s Nunchucks Melee Weapon Blueprint
- Chaos Sow AK-74 Assault Rifle Blueprint (Orange Tracers; TMNT Pizza Death FX)
- On Call DM-10 Marksman Rifle Blueprint (Orange Tracers; TMNT Pizza Death FX)
- Nunchuk Chop Finishing Move
- Dished Weapon Charm
- Pizza Party Emote
- Swinging Heat Animated Calling Card
- Home Sweet Home Spray
- Mikey Charmin’ Animated Emblem
Price: 2400 CP
Raphael Tracer Pack
- Raphael Operator
- Raphael’s Sai Melee Weapon Blueprint
- Tank C9 SMG Blueprint (Red Tracers; TMNT Ninja Star Death FX)
- Big Brained GPMG-7 LMG Blueprint (Red Tracers; TMNT Ninja Star Death FX)
- Quick Skills Finishing Move
- Kickin’ It Emote
- Crossed Sai Reticle
- Fortress Frag Skin
- Ready Raph Animated Calling Card
- Raph’s Grin Animated Emblem
Price: 2400 CP
Verdict
The Ninja Turtles collaboration offers players a great opportunity to showcase their love for the popular franchise in their favorite game. Fortnite is known to partner with some of the biggest universes and franchises, so it comes as no surprise that the bundle would be a great choice for fans of the Ninja Turtles.
The Fortnite Cowabunga pass offers players 22 items including an array of cosmetics and skins with selectable styles for just 1,000 V-Bucks, while the bundle can be purchased for 3400 V-Bucks. Both the bundle and the pass can be obtained by purchasing the 5000 V-Bucks pack for $36.99.
The Call of Duty Bundles, on the other hand, are divided into four different packs, each costing 2400 CP, with a total of 40 items from all passes. Purchasing all the tracer packs will set players back by 9600 CP. Additionally, the mid-season pass has to be purchased separately for 1100 CP. Both these items can be purchased by obtaining the 10,000 (+3000 bonus) CP pack for $99.99
It is safe to say that the Fortnite Ninja Turtle pass is far better compared to the upcoming Call of Duty Ninja Turtles Bundle. While the entire Fortnite Bundle can be purchased for $36.99, the four tracer packs and the mid-season pass in Warzone and Black Ops 6 will cost a total of $99.99 — almost double the price of the base game.
Additionally, it must be kept in mind that Fortnite is a free-to-play game while Call of Duty Black Ops 6 has a retail price of $69.99 (for the base game). As for the free-to-play Warzone, this steep pricing is worth ten battle passes, making it a rather expensive purchase.
While the Fortnite Ninja Turtles Bundles might not offer 40 items like its Activision counterpart, it is a much more affordable pack that lets players enjoy their favorite franchise without breaking the bank. Thus, the Fortnite Cowabunga pass and Ninja Turtles Bundle is a better choice than the upcoming pass in Warzone and Black Ops 6 which is set to debut on February 27, 2025.
Also read: Four iconic weapons from OG Verdansk are reportedly returning in Warzone Season 3
Check out other Call of Duty articles:
- How big is Warzone and Black Ops 6 S2 Reloaded update
- Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone S2 Reloaded
- All bundles in WZ and Black Ops 6 S2 Reloaded: Everything we know