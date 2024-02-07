Fortnite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga event details leaked

More information pertaining to the Fortnite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga event has been leaked online. As is tradition, leakers/data miners got access to details during the Fortnite downtime today for update v28.20. There is a lot that's new to discuss, and it seems the event will be on a much larger scale than first anticipated.

According to these Fortnite leaks, it seems that Mythic weapons and the newly leaked Shredder and Master Splinter Outfits/Skins are not the only things coming to the game. Based on the new information, the Fortnite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga event will feature a Named Location/Landmark, Vending Machines, Supply Drops, and a lot more.

Fortnite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga event to feature a lot of new content

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

According to Fortnite leaks, a lot will be added and activated in the upcoming crossover. Aside from quests/challenges, players can explore a brand-new Named Location/Landmark called Turtle Lair. Splinter will likely be featured as an NPC in this location.

He may even sell Mythic items/weapons related to the crossover. Speaking of that, according to veteran Fortnite leaker/data miner HYPEX, the Mythic will have "Dash" and "Attack" abilities. One of the Mythics has been fashioned after Michelangelo's Nunchaku. Here is a video showcasing how it looks in-game:

Expand Tweet

Here is another video featuring Raphael's Twin Sai Mythic:

Expand Tweet

Moving on, according to the Fortnite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga event leaks, there will be special Vending Machines. Players will likely be able to buy Mythics from these Vending Machines. This follows a similar pattern to the last end-of-season collaboration that was in partnership with Jujutsu Kaisen. There will also be Supply Drops related to the event.

Lastly, a vehicle will be added specially for the Fortnite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga event. For the time being, there is no information as to what this could be, but given the theme, it could be the Pizza Pit Fang from Chapter 4 Season 4. Since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles love pizza, this would be the most likely choice.

When will Fortnite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga event go live?

Expand Tweet

Based on the in-game countdown timer, the event will start on February 9, 2024, at 9 AM Eastern Time. Epic Games will probably make an announcement on social media sometime within the next 36 hours. They may also officially announce the arrival of the Shredder and Splinter Outfits/Skins.

As for when the Fortnite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga event will come to an end, it remains unknown. Judging from past end-of-season events, it will likely run until Chapter 5 Season 1 ends on March 8, 2024. This will give the community plenty of time to try out the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mythics and partake in the event at their convenience.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!