Fortnite leaks predict Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to be coming soon

If the latest Fortnite leak is anything to go by, Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles could become the latest addition to the game's list of skins. The information was shared on X by reliable leaker Ako. The latest leak adds to previous ones that have predicted the likes of the Gray Fox Outfit coming to the game.

As of writing, Epic Games hasn't made any official information on the matter. However, there's ample reason for fans to be excited, as Ako is usually reliable when it comes to providing information. Moreover, Shredder is a popular figure in the world of superheroes and comics, thanks to his pivotal role as a villain in the TMNT universe.

Shredder could be released very soon in Fortnite

A host of outfits were displayed during the Chapter 4 Season 1 trailer, many of which will collaborate with other brands. The possible entry of Shredder as an outfit/skin is once again a testament to Epic Games' reach at developing designs based on other franchises.

Incidentally, the supervillain won't be the first major TMNT-themed entry to the game. Outfits based on the four super turtles are all available in Fortnite and have been largely popular with players. Previously, it was also expected that more TMNT-inspired outfits would eventually make their way to Epic's battle royale.

How Shredder's skin will be made available to the audience remains to be seen. The four TMNT skins are part of an exclusive bundle that was previously available in the store. Priced at 3,400 V-Bucks, it comes with different skins and cosmetic items. It's possible that the supervillain-inspired outfit could also be given a similar treatment.

While the release date currently remains unknown, the leak has many fans excited. Some were also quick to point out how the leaked outfit resembles Raven:

The Fortnite community appears hyped, and the upcoming outfit could surpass the popularity of those inspired by the four mutant turtles.

