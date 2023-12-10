When does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 end?

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 will run for three months, coming to an end in early 2024. The latest season has seen a resurgence in the player count, with three new modes populating the game's servers. Iconic characters like Peter Griffin from Family Guy and Solid Snake from the Metal Gear series were added to the mix. As the celebration and fanfare continue, many are wondering when the ongoing season will end.

We have jotted down all the available information regarding when Chapter 5 Season 1 will end across all major time zones and cities.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 end date and time across all major regions

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is planned to come to an end on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 2 am ET, as stated in-game and confirmed by @iFireMonkey, a reputed source in the community. The server downtime will likely be scheduled to begin right after that.

Based on that information, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 end date and time across all major regions are as follows:

11 pm Pacific Time (March 7)

(March 7) 1 am Central Time (March 8)

(March 8) 2 am Eastern Time (March 8)

(March 8) 7 am UK Time (March 8)

(March 8) 11 am Dubai Time (March 8)

(March 8) 12.30 pm Indian Time (March 8)

(March 8) 3 pm China Time (March 8)

(March 8) 4 pm Japan Time (March 8)

(March 8) 6 pm Australia Time (March 8)

(March 8) 8 pm NZT (March 8)

Chapter 5 Season 1 end date and time across major cities are as follows:

Los Angeles, United States - March 7, 11 pm

March 7, 11 pm New York, United States - March 8, 2 am

March 8, 2 am London, United Kingdom - March 8, 7 am

March 8, 7 am Paris, France - March 8, 8 am

March 8, 8 am Berlin, Germany - March 8, 8 am

March 8, 8 am New Delhi, India - March 8, 12.30 pm

March 8, 12.30 pm Tokyo, Japan - March 8, 4 pm

March 8, 4 pm Sydney, Australia - March 8, 6 pm

March 8, 6 pm Auckland, New Zealand - March 8, 8 pm

If there are changes in the end date and time, we will keep this article updated.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 began on December 3, 2023, preceded by the much-hyped Eminem-led Big Bang event. The new season was soon followed by three new modes: LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing.

Following in the footsteps of the OG season, the live and concurrent player counts have seen a huge uptick. The title has truly evolved, with the dev team fulfilling their promise of "a new beginning."

