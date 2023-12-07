LEGO Fortnite breaks 1,000,000 concurrent player count 1 hour after release

LEGO Fortnite has crossed the 1,000,000 concurrent player count just an hour after going live. The staggering number reached in such a short duration showcases the popularity of the new in-game world. The past month saw several leaks regarding the game mode, and the community was excited to check out what it would look like. The Big Bang event recently provided a clear glimpse of what to expect.

LEGO Fortnite was released earlier today (December 7), and is a part of Chapter 5 Season 1.

LEGO Fortnite crosses 1,000,000 concurrent player count an hour after launch

Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @ShiinaBR, the post noted that the mode has 1,000,000 concurrent players just an hour post release. They also mentioned that for the time of the day, it was "very good."

Fortnite has seen a number of big events starting the past weekend, and the celebrations continue with the arrival of the new mode. LEGO mode reportedly has more players than all others combined as of the time of writing.

According to the official announcement, this collaboration allows players to visit and explore the vast open world. They can don the LEGO-esque outfits of a few iconic Fortnite characters, collect resources, craft items, build shelters, battle enemies, or explore deep caves for "rare resources, hidden areas, and enemies."

There are plenty of things to do in the new LEGO mode, and players are diving in droves to explore everything. Recent Fornite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle leaks suggest that the four beloved characters will arrive with their LEGO variants to make use of in the new world.

With the debut of Chapter 5 Season 1 a couple of days ago, the popular battle royale game has seen a new beginning. Apart from LEGO Fortnite, players also saw the birth of Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival. As mentioned earlier, it is a gala time to be a fan as Epic Games kicks things up a notch.

Given the popularity of the LEGO mode, players may face server issues while trying to log in. They are advised to be patient and give it some time before trying again.

