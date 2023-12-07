Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Leaked skins, potential release date, and more

Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration rumors have further picked up steam, with recent leaks hinting at a December 2023 release date, LEGO variants, and more. Given that this tie-up has already been teased in the recent trailer and art from official sources, players have been eagerly waiting to learn more about what it will contain and when it will release.

The latest set of leaks was shared by @ShiinaBR on X (formerly Twitter), providing a glimpse at what players are to expect from the upcoming collaboration.

Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles leaks hint release date, LEGO variants, and more

According to the posts shared by @ShiinaBR, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles might be added to the in-game shop on December 22. They have mentioned that this is based on API and is not set in stone.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Expand Tweet

The posts showcased Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello [image stating selectable styles]. They are part of the TMNT set and will be introduced in Chapter 5, Season 1 as per these leaked images. The skins look exceptionally well-made and will surely do justice to the hype and excitement surrounding the upcoming collaboration.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, @ShiinaBR and @iFireMonkey posts hinted that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles characters will have their LEGO variants available. This means that players will be able to dive into the new LEGO mode world donning the outfit of their favorite hero among the four.

Latest Fortnite leaks also revealed a future third collaboration of Fortnite x Dragon Ball. It will reported bring Frieza (First Form and Golden Frieza) and Cell (First Form and Perfect Form) to the fray. Unlike the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle leak, the LEGO variants of the Dragon Ball outfits are missing.

LEGO x Fornite is finally live and players can now dive into the new mode, provided they can make their way into the game. The unique world will surely catch the community's imagination and we will soon be regaled with exciting and creative clips.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!