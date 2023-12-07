Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration to bring Frieza and Cell skins, leaks show

Epic Games is reportedly working on the third Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration, which is slated to include Frieza and Cell skins. @iFireMonkey leaked the information on X (formerly Twitter). They also stated that the skins will have three unique variants based on the lore surrounding them. A Frieza skin has been rumored for a long time now, and it seems the dream is finally coming true.

As with any other Fortnite leak, we advise readers to take them with a grain of salt. These skins may be changed, tweaked, or entirely scrapped before any official release. It's better to wait for a confirmation from the dev team.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball tie-up will feature Cell and Frieza, according to leaks

As mentioned, a look at the Frieza and Cell skins was shared by @iFireMonkey. The post also provided a look at the following styles:

Frieza - First Form and Golden Frieza

Cell - First Form and Perfect Form

Unlocking the cosmetic outfit will net players the accompanying styles, too. @iFireMonkey shared another post featuring all-new LEGO skins that will arrive for the new mode. Given that Cell and Frieza are missing from that list, we suspect that their LEGO variants haven't been prepared as of now.

Readers should keep in mind that these are mere speculations based on leaks and that they will have to wait for Epic Games to announce the new Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration to know about the concrete details.

For those unaware, Cell and Frieza are iconic villains from the Dragon Ball universe. The former was created by Dr. Gero and served as the main antagonist of the Cell Saga. Interestingly, he is supposed to contain Frieza's cells.

The latter has been a recurring antagonist in the Dragon Ball series, having fought quite a number of legendary battles against the heroes. Frieza is deeply ingrained in the lives of Vegeta and Goku. Interestingly, he allied with them in the Universe Survival Saga.

Dragon Ball and Fortnite fans will surely be eager to step into the battlegrounds donning the iconic outfits of these two characters.

