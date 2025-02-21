Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass: Full list of every skin from Tier 1 to 200

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass contains amazing cosmetics, most of which are themed around "Lawless" and crime. Much like last season, the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass will feature no Battle Stars. Cosmetics will be unlocked as you gain Seasonal Levels.

You can purchase the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass for 1,000 V-Bucks. If you have an active Crew subscription, you will automatically receive it. The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass will be valid until May 2, 2025, before downtime begins for the next Season.

All cosmetics on the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass has 14 pages that can be unlocked as you progress towards Seasonal Level 100.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Page 1

Cassidy Quinn (Outfit)

Royale Backplate (Back Bling)

Hot Pokers (Pickaxe)

Duelist's Card Trick (Emote)

Piercing Ace (Emote)

Aces Fly (Contrail)

Aka The Queen Of Spades (Loading Screen)

Dealer's Deck (Glider)

Page 2

Slurpshooter Hot Pokers (Pickaxe)

V-Bucks (100)

Heartbreaker Ace (Emote)

Quinn's Winner (Wrap)

Banner Icon (Homebase Banner)

Slurpshooter Dealer's Deck (Glider)

Slurpshooter Cassidy Quinn (Outfit)

Page 3

It's Chemistry! (Emote)

Bunsen Backburner (Back Bling)

Aka The Witch (Loading Screen)

Joss' Chaos (Emote)

Strange Concoction (Wrap)

V-Bucks (100)

Joss (Outfit)

Page 4

Titrationator (Pickaxe)

Medmisty (Emote)

V-Bucks (100)

The Bank Job (Loading Screen)

Chemist's Cloudglider (Glider)

Banner Icon (Homebase Banner)

Gram Stain Joss (Outfit)

Page 5

Pack Leader (Glider)

Golden Wolf (Emote)

Jam Track (TBA)

Baron Of Howls (Loading Screen)

Lone Wolf Holster (Back Bling)

Awoo (Emote)

Fletcher Kane (Outfit)

Page 6

Fur Faller (Contrail)

Banner Icon (Homebase Banner)

Howlin' (Emote)

Fletcher's Cane (Pickaxe)

Baron's Hoard (Emote)

V-Bucks (100)

Midnight Fletcher Kane (Outfit)

Page 7

Elegant Crowbar (Pickaxe)

Loaded Barrel Bag (Back Bling)

Bang! (Emote)

Aka The Vault Whisperer (Loading Screen)

24-Karat Crash (Contrail)

Valentina's Verve (Emote)

Valentina (Outfit)

Page 8

Hazardous Valentina's Quadjet (Glider)

Hazardous Elegant Crowbar (Pickaxe)

V-Bucks (100)

Smash & Grab (Emote)

Royal Jewels (Wrap)

The Wolf Heist (Loading Screen)

Hazardous Valentina (Outfit)

Page 9

Jar Buster (Pickaxe)

No Big Dill (Emote)

Aka Big Bill (Loading Screen)

Dillicious (Wrap)

Lil' Dilly (Back Bling)

Jam Track (TBA)

Big Dill (Outfit)

Page 10

Chamoy Pickle Chip (Glider)

V-Bucks (100)

Rise & Shine (Emote)

Born From The Brine (Loading Screen)

Chamoy Jar Buster (Pickaxe)

Chamoy Lil' Dilly (Back Bling)

Chamoy Big Dill (Outfit)

Page 11

Crash Test Cuddler (Pickaxe)

GG Cuddlez (Wrap)

V-Bucks (100)

Banner Icon (Homebase Banner)

Cuddle's Garden (Emote)

Crash Test Cuddler (Back Bling)

Keisha Cross (Outfit)

Page 12

Outlaw's Strut (Emote)

Jam Track (TBA)

V-Bucks (100)

Aka The Wheels (Loading Screen)

Swear Bear (Emote)

Cross' Grand Entrance (Emote)

Slurp Keisha Cross (Outfit)

Page 13

Spinality (Back Bling)

Banner Icon (Homebase Banner)

V-Bucks (100)

Frozen Kombat (Emote)

Sub-Zero's Battle Axes (Pickaxe)

Sub-Zero's Challenge (Emote)

Bi-Han (Outfit)

Page 14

Sub-Zero's Ice Axes (Pickaxe)

Cryomancy Master (Loading Screen)

Sub-Zero Ice Burst (Wrap)

V-Bucks (100)

Stay Cool (Emote)

Klassic Kombat Crasher (Glider)

Frozen Treat Cart (Emote)

Sub-Zero (MK3) (Outfit)

In addition to the 14 pages, the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass has Nine Bonus Pages. Once all basic rewards have been claimed, you will unlock bonus rewards that you can also claim as you progress toward Level 200.

Bonus Page 1

Kombat Crasher (Glider)

The Queen Was Here (Emote)

V-Bucks (100)

Banner Icon (Homebase Banner)

Aka The Baron (Loading Screen)

Full Moon Fletcher Kane (Outfit)

Bonus Page 2

Slurpshooter Royale Backplate (Back Bling)

V-Bucks (100)

Hot 'N Sour (Emote)

Banner Icon (Homebase Banner)

Round One (Loading Screen)

Phthalo Blue Joss (Outfit)

Bonus Page 3

Hazardous Barrel Bag (Back Bling)

The Outlaws (Loading Screen)

Banner Icon (Homebase Banner)

V-Bucks (100)

Mystery Chemistry (Emote)

Slap Juice Keisha Cross (Outfit)

Bonus Page 4

Slurp Crash Test Cuddler (Back Bling)

True Alpha (Emote)

Slurp Crash Test Cuddler (Pickaxe)

The Armored Truck Robbery (Loading Screen)

V-Bucks (100)

Dillinger The Gherk (Outfit)

Bonus Page 5

Valentina's Quadjet (Glider)

Stealing The Spotlight (Emote)

Dill With It (Emote)

Legend's Lineup (Loading Screen)

V-Bucks (100)

Spectre Valentina (Outfit)

Bonus Page 6

Tooth And Claw (Wrap)

Double-Suited Queen (Emote)

Pickle Chip (Emote)

The Train Job (Loading Screen)

Deal 'Em Cassidy Quinn (Outfit)

Bonus Page 7

Unlocks March 11, 2025

With the downtime today (February 21, 2025) still ongoing, it will be a while before you can purchase the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass. At least now you know what to expect from it.

