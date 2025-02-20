LEGO Fortnite Brick Life v34.00 patch notes revealed

Epic Games has officially revealed the LEGO Fortnite Brick Life v34.00 patch notes. With the arrival of Chapter 6 Season 2 in just a few hours, there's not much fresh content being added to Brick Life. That said, there is one major surprise that awaits players. We will only likely see a major update for LEGO Brick Life, perhaps sometime in the coming weeks/months.

Most of the bug fixes are trivial but will improve the game, making it more stable. As for the QoL improvements, there are some noteworthy ones. On that note, here is more insight into the LEGO Fortnite Brick Life v34.00 patch notes.

LEGO Fortnite Brick Life v34.00 patch notes showcase numerous bug fixes and QoL improvements

QoL improvements listed in the LEGO Fortnite Brick Life v34.00 patch notes

You can now add more house decor! (Image via Epic Games)

The QoL improvements offer one new job, and it now rains in-game. The lighting has also been adjusted to match the time of day better. Here's more on the QoL changes:

A new job is now available in Brick Bay. Talk to Sunflower, become a City Gardener, and complete new challenges such as watering, planting flowers and plants, and more!

Rainy weather is coming to the city. Be on the lookout, as it can occasionally rain, so bring an umbrella with you!

The time of day lighting has been adjusted to better match the game clock.

The housing decor limit has been increased to 250.

Added a dirty effect on players, which can be removed by washing their hands, using the shower, or cleaning themselves through other means.

Bug fixes listed in the LEGO Fortnite Brick Life v34.00 patch notes

LEGO Brick Life now has fewer bugs (Image via Epic Games)

Quite a few bugs have been squashed with this update. Cats no longer get stuck, which is very important, and other elements of gameplay work as intended. Here is more insight into the matter:

Fixed an issue that caused cats to get stuck inside Churro at the Cat Cafe.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to nudge decorations forward and backward while decorating.

Players who were disconnected while playing the Vampire Infection mini-game can leave the mini-game without issues.

Resolved an issue in the infection zone where the game notif was played every time the players went in/out of the zone.

Players can now interact with the Heart Wand dispenser without experiencing issues.

Fixed an issue where some players were experiencing rubberbanding.

The changes listed in the LEGO Fortnite Brick Life v34.00 patch notes will take effect on February 21, 2025, once downtime ends for Chapter 6 Season 2. If you enjoy LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, here are the patch notes for the latest update (v34.00).

