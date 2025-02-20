LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v34.00 patch notes revealed

Epic Games has officially revealed the LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v34.00 patch notes. Sadly, with Chapter 6 Season 2 being a brand new phase of the storyline, there is no fresh content for LEGO. This will be disheartening to some players, but there's nothing to do about it at the moment. We will only likely see a major update for LEGO perhaps sometime in the coming weeks/months.

For those planning to explore LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, this update will ensure that there are fewer bugs to deal with. It won't revolutionize the game in any way, but the changes listed will make certain aspects of gameplay better to an extent.

LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v34.00 patch notes showcase a plethora of bug fixes and one major QoL

QoL changes listed in the LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v34.00 patch notes

You can now rename your Village in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey! (Image via Epic Games)

LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v34.00 patch notes only state one major QoL, which is you can now rename Villages and Barn Animals. This is a relief as most players had to remove their Village Square to rename it. The same had to be done with Barn Animals, in a manner of speaking.

Bug fixes listed in the LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v34.00 patch notes

Fighting Raven will be more interesting now, with combat music present (Image via Epic Games)

There are quite a few bug fixes that will be addressed according to the LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v34.00 patch notes. Some are major, while others are minor. All in all, bugs of all manner will be squashed. Here is the list:

Resolved a couple of lag issues that were appearing in the game. We are still working on fixes for other detected lag issue instances and will strive to improve the stability of the game overall.

Players who were logged out of their created Worlds and received a network error message should be able to access their Worlds again.

The quest “Board the Battle Bus” can now be completed accordingly.

Correct Weapons are now dropping from the Supply Drops and they have appropriate textures when opening inventory.

Resolved an issue with mobile players being softlocked when opening the Village Square menu.

Fixed an issue where Raven combat music was not playing in-game.

Resolved an issue where Compass was missing in the created Sandbox world.

Fixed an issue where built Boom Barrels were not traveling smoothly when thrown.

Resolved issue where all Eyes of the Storm were consumed by the Portal if multiple players deposited them at the same time.

The temperature in the Dry Valley will now update with the time of day.

Passive crafting stations should no longer restart when closing and re-opening the station’s menu.

The changes listed in the LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v34.00 patch notes will take effect on February 21, 2025, once downtime ends. Note that the rumored arrival of motorcycles in LEGO is not happening this time around.

