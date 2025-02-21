Fortnite downtime today (February 21, 2025): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime today (February 21, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 2 AM ET. Matchmaking will be disabled shortly before that time, and the servers will be online again by 7 AM ET. This downtime paves the way for v34.00, the start of Chapter 6 Season 2 "Lawless." With this being the start of a new phase of the storyline, there's a lot of new content to expect.

The Battle Pass skins have already been revealed, alongside a few upcoming weapons that were featured in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 trailer. That's just the tip of this proverbial iceberg. There's a lot that Epic Games is yet to reveal.

In other news, Midas will be returning, and by the looks of things, he will once more be running the show. Another major character, Big Dill, is currently engaged in a "rap beef" with T-Pain - the reason being that the latter ate the former's family.

Here is information about the Fortnite downtime today (February 21, 2025) and how long you can expect it to last.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

How long will the Fortnite downtime today (February 21, 2025) last?

According to Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (February 21, 2025) will last approximately five hours. The servers will go offline at 2 AM ET and should return to active status by 7 AM ET. An official update will be provided by the developer on X and/or via a blog post when they are back online.

Here's the countdown to when Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 will go live.

Additionally, if you are playing on PlayStation 5 and/or Xbox One & Series X, you will be able to pre-download the update before servers go online. This should save you time, given that the update is bound to be larger than usual.

Content changes for Fortnite update v34.00

With this being the start of Chapter 6 Season 2, there's a lot of new content; this includes things like weapons, items, cosmetics, POIs, characters, vehicles, storyline, and much more.

If you want more in-depth details, you can check out the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.00 update) early patch notes.

