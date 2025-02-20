  • home icon
  • Fortnite Battle Royale
  • “He ate my family”: Big Dill reveals reason for “rap beef” with T-Pain in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

“He ate my family”: Big Dill reveals reason for “rap beef” with T-Pain in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Feb 20, 2025 17:06 GMT
Big Dill opens up about his feud with T-Pain in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)
Big Dill opens up about his feud with T-Pain in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is shaping up to be one of the most unexpected seasons yet, thanks to the ongoing "rap beef" between T-Pain and Big Dill, the giant pickle rapper. The feud, which began after Big Dill allegedly stole T-Pain’s music, has taken another wild turn with a new video shared by Fortnite. In this latest development, Big Dill has finally revealed the reason behind his grudge, and it’s more bizarre than anyone expected.

Ad

Here's all the new information about the ongoing feud between Big Dill and T-Pain before the release of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Note: This article is satirical and based on the storyline being formulated by Epic Games in collaboration with T-Pain.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Big Dill finally speaks out on his feud with T-Pain in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

The newly released video once again opens with popular music critic Anthony Fantano, who continues to cover the ongoing beef. He starts by revealing that Big Dill has now dropped 15 diss tracks against T-Pain, escalating the conflict to new levels.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The video then shifts to various Twitch streamers reacting in disbelief, watching as the feud spirals further. Clips featuring shocked expressions and laughter fill the screen before transitioning to Big Dill himself, who finally explains the reason behind this elaborate feud.

According to Big Dill, it all began last Tuesday at a party. He recounts how a waiter handed him a glass of pickle juice, a normal refreshment for him. But then, to his horror, he saw T-Pain sitting across the room, casually eating pickles.

Ad

With a serious tone, Big Dill states:

“I have seen a lot of messed-up stuff, man. But nothing comes close to this. He ate… my family.”

This revelation leaves the audience stunned, as the dramatic moment is followed by a To be continued screen, hinting at more twists in the feud. With Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2’s launch approaching, it remains to be seen how this feud will evolve.

Ad

Also read: Fortnite leak suggests Chapter 6 Season 2 will feature new Armored Wall

Read more Fortnite articles:

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी