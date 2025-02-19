Big Dill versus T-Pain could be the hottest "rap beef" in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is just around the corner, and a new rap "beef" between Big Dill and T-Pain has been spicing things up. Big Dill, an upcoming character in Fortnite, has seemingly stolen T-Pain’s music, leading to an unexpected rivalry between the two. Recently, Fortnite shared a video that summarises the context behind the "beef" and what it could mean for Fortnite and the rap industry.

On that note, here's everything we know about the feud between Big Dill and T-Pain in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 so far.

Note: This article is satirical and based on the storyline being formulated by Epic Games in collaboration with T-Pain.

Big Dill and T-Pain are in a rap feud right before Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 release

The official Fortnite X account recently posted a video highlighting the feud between T-Pain and Big Dill. The video starts with popular music reviewer and Youtuber Anthony Fantano discussing the "beef", setting the stage for one of the most unexpected rivalries in Fortnite history.

The clip then transitions to an interview with T-Pain, where he shares the bizarre story. According to him, he and Big Dill were originally going to collaborate on music. However, during a meeting, Big Dill offered T-Pain an excessive amount of pickle juice, after which the latter had to leave the room for a while.

When he returned, his laptop, which contained all the music for his upcoming album, was missing. The CCTV footage confirmed that the giant pickle rapper Big Dill had stolen the device and ran away.

Shortly after, Big Dill started dropping diss tracks on Instagram, using beats stolen from T-Pain. This has led to speculation that Big Dill might be releasing his own album, using T-Pain’s work as a foundation, during the release of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. With the season's launch, this rap "beef" only adds to the excitement.

