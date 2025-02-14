Fortnite leaker FNBRintel suggests collaboration with Mortal Kombat coming soon 

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, the long-awaited (and rumored) collaboration with Mortal Kombat will arrive soon. Ever since Epic Games introduced characters from Street Fighter, the community has wanted more collaborations with fighting video games. By the looks of things, their dreams are about to be fulfilled.

The information was exclusively shared by well-known leaker/data miner @FNBRintel. Others, such as @HYPEX and @Loolo_WRLD, have also re-shared it on social media platform X, providing further assurance of its authenticity. On that note, here is more on the topic at hand and everything we know about the upcoming Fortnite x Mortal Kombat collaboration.

Note: The information comes from a reliable source but should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.

Fortnite leak suggests two skins and mythics to be part of the Mortal Kombat collaboration

Based on the information shared by @FNBRintel, two characters from the Mortal Kombat franchise will be added to the Metaverse. One of them is Sub-Zero, as seen in the official Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass.

The other character could be Scorpion. This is based on the fact that they are brothers, but this cannot be confirmed at this time. Since one of the characters will be part of the Battle Pass, the other will likely be featured in the Fortnite Item Shop, as suggested by @ShiinaBR and @FNBRintel.

Two mythics will also be part of the Fortnite x Mortal Kombat collaboration, one per character. Sub-Zero's signature weapon Kori Blade could be the mythic assigned to him, while the Kunai Rope Dart could be the weapon of choice for Scorpion (if he’s added).

When will the Fortnite x Mortal Kombat collaboration start?

Since Sub-Zero has been officially revealed as a Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass Outfit, it’s safe to assume the collaboration will kick off on February 21, 2025. More information will likely be revealed over the weekend or perhaps after the Chapter 6 Season 1 live event concludes.

