Fortnite leak suggests two upcoming characters will be part of Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass

According to the latest Fortnite leak, it appears two previously leaked characters could be part of the Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass. With about 10 days until this phase of the storyline ends, fans would want to know what to expect as Outfits next season. The information about these two characters comes from well-known leaker/data miner @Loolo_WRLD, who recently shared information related to the Chapter 6 Season 1 live event.

Here is an insight into the two characters that could be part of the next Battle Pass, one of which is a remix of good old Peely.

Note: The information comes from a reliable source, but should be taken with a healthy dose of "Portal Fluid" as it is subject to change.

Fortnite leak suggests "Pickle Peely" and Flex NPC could be part of the Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass

Based on the information at hand, Pickle Peely (who is likely based on Pickle Rick from Rick and Morty) and the Flex NPC will be Outfits next season. Both characters will be featured in the Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass.

Pickle Peely, as the name suggests, is a variant of Peely. It is unclear how he came to be or why this variant of the character will be part of a reported "Heist" themed season. If anything, it could support the rumor that Rick and Morty will once more be collaborating in a major way; especially since Season 8 is due to release sometime this year.

Coming to Flex NPC, it remains unknown who this is. However, we do know that this NPC could also be featured as a boss on the island and will have the ability to "Flex" something (hence the name, Flex NPC).

For the time being, that's all we know about these two characters. But rest assured, more information will be shared soon, especially since the release date for the second major update (v34.20) of Chapter 6 Season 2 leaked recently.

It appears Epic Games has plenty of content planned for the next phase of the storyline. On that note, we can expect more information about these characters in the coming days.

