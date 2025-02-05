Fortnite leak suggests special NPC coming to Chapter 6 Season 2

According to the latest Fortnite leak, Epic Games seems to be working on a special type of NPC for Chapter 6 Season 2. Based on the information at hand, the new NPC would be able to "flex" something, similar to what Meowscles could do when he was present on the island. The latter would flex his muscles, given his large stature. However, it's currently unclear what the new rumored C6S2 NPC will flex.

The details regarding the supposedly upcoming NPC for Chapter 6 Season 2 come from none other than leaker/data miner @Loolo_WRLD (on X). He has consistently provided updates about upcoming content throughout the current phase of the timeline. His post was also reshared on X by veteran leaker @ShiinaBR. Considering his track record, the information can be taken seriously.

Note: Despite coming from a legitimate source, this leaked information should be taken with a pinch of salt considering it's still subject to change. Also, some aspects of this article are speculative and reflect the writer's opinion.

Fortnite leak suggests the upcoming NPC could also be a Boss (now that's a real flex)

According to the leak, in addition to this upcoming NPC being able to "flex" something, there is a possibility that it may just be a Boss NPC. This would mean that it will be hostile (most likely) and related to the storyline in some way. Players should be able to defeat the individual to claim a special weapon(s) and/or item(s). Perhaps this Boss NPC could taunt players during combat to antagonize them, which would be rather interesting.

Furthermore, the Boss NPC could be related to an upcoming or undisclosed faction. Since the timeline of Chapter 6 is mostly unrelated to Chapter 5, there's a lot of scope for new beginnings in this reality. Come to think of it, there's a lot planned for the next phase of the storyline. There is even talk of The Getaway LTM returning after five long years.

Aside from the NPC, there are a few mechanics in the works that could come to fruition in Chapter 6 Season 2, but that's yet to be confirmed. The theme is rumored to revolve around "Heists", which would be a throwback to Chapter 4 Season 4 and Chapter 2 Season 2 in a manner of speaking.

This is all we know for the time being, but we can expect more leaks in the coming days.

