Fortnite leaks all but confirm heist theme for Chapter 6 Season 2

According to the recent Fortnite leaks, it is all but confirmed that Chapter 6 Season 2 will have a heist theme. This is not the first time that such a theme will be in play. A similar theme was part of Chapter 4 Season 4, when Nolan Chance and his crew stole Kado Thorne's Time Machine. In a way, a heist theme did prominently feature in Chapter 2 Season 2 as well. Back then, the focus was more on spy-craft and espionage.

The information regarding the theme for the upcoming season was shared on social media platform X by leakers/data-miners @FNBRintel and @Loolo_WRLD. Given their track record, it's safe to say that this is more than just guesswork. Moreover, the information was also re-shared by @HYPEX and @ShiinaBR, who are veterans within the leaker fraternity. Here is more on the topic at hand.

Note: Despite the information coming from a reliable source, it is based on leaks, and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Heist theme slated to arrive in Chapter 6 Season 2 according to Fortnite leaks

Based on the information at hand, Chapter 6 Season 2 of Fortnite is going to be themed around a heist. It is unclear what the intended target will be, but it could be related to what occurs during the mini-event that is rumored to begin soon. There is no information on who the heisters will be either. Having Nolan Chance return would be amazing, but Epic Games likely has new characters lined up.

In terms of content, thanks to the leaks, there are three things we know of. The first is a new gameplay mechanic codenamed "RobberyGameplay". If the naming scheme is anything to go by, it would mean players would be able to "rob" or "steal" something during a match.

A new weapon, themed around the Chainsaw/Ripsaw Launcher is slated to be part of the lootpool. Not much is known about how it functions, or what its purpose will be. Lastly, the Flare Gun and C4 will be unvaulted. They are not heist-themed per se but are useful items/weapons to have in a match.

Considering the A-class content that we got this season, like the Godzilla Titan Takedown event and other collaborations, next season will be flushed with content as well. That said, as we draw closer to the end of Chapter 6 Season 1, more details about the next phase of the storyline will slowly be revealed.

