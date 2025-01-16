Fortnite x Godzilla Titan Takedown event: Everything we know

The Fortnite x Godzilla Titan Takedown event marks the beginning of the end of Chapter 6 Season 1. It signals the start of mid-season content for this phase of the storyline, and by the look of it, Epic Games wants to end things with a bang (quite literally). That being said, the Fortnite x Godzilla Titan Takedown event is community-driven and should not be confused with a live one.

On that note, Epic Games has provided information about the Fortnite x Godzilla Titan Takedown event. This includes the start date, timeline, in-game rewards, and how you can participate. Here is an in-depth look into things.

Fortnite x Godzilla Titan Takedown event: Start date, how to participate, and rewards

Start date for Fortnite x Godzilla Titan Takedown event

Fortnite x Godzilla Titan Takedown event goes live on January 17, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

Based on the information at hand, the event will start on January 17, 2025. The exact time has not been mentioned, but it will likely start at 9 am Eastern Time. This is taking into account that Epic Games usually releases new in-game content around this time. An official update could be provided over the next few hours.

Note: The Fortnite x Godzilla Titan event will conclude on January 31, 2025.

How to participate in the Fortnite x Godzilla Titan Takedown event

Use Godzilla's Heat Ray to decimate structures (Image via Epic Games)

Taking part in this event may be a bit tricky, as the special portal will not appear in every match. However, if you do spot a portal on the island and are the first one to enter it, you will emerge as Godzilla.

When this occurs, expect the entire lobby to turn their attention toward you and focus fire. You will need to hunt players using your abilities such as Roar, Mighty Stomp Attack, and Heat Ray.

Use the powerful Rail Gun to dish out massive damage to Godzilla (Image via Epic Games)

If you miss out on becoming Godzilla, you will have to team up with others to take down the kaiju. You can rely on the trusty Rail Gun for firepower and make use of the Shield Bubble for cover. Additionally, if you damage the kaiju enough, you will gain Godzilla’s Fragments to heal. Consume it to gain 40 Health and 3 dash charges.

That said, hunt as one or be hunted individually — these are your options.

Rewards for participating in the Fortnite x Godzilla Titan Takedown event

The Burst Quad Launcher gives you four times the explosive firepower (Image via Epic Games)

In terms of rewards for participating, you will earn special items for helping take down the kaiju. If you deal the most amount of damage, you will be given the Godzilla Medallion. This will grant you a recharging dash ability (up to three charges at a time), and the exotic Burst Quad Launcher, giving you an edge for the remainder of the match.

