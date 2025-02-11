Fortnite leaks suggest release date for second major update (v34.20) of Chapter 6 Season 2

Based on recent Fortnite leaks, the release date and time of the second major update v34.20 for Chapter 6 Season 2 have been revealed. This date and time are subject to change, but it does provide a timeline for the community and helps to establish the fact that things are on track. The exact time for the second major update is at 4:00 AM ET.

The information was posted on "X" by leaker/data miners @Loolo_WRLD and @ShiinaBR. Loolo_WRLD also recently provided insight into the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event. Given their track record, we can expect things to pan out as suggested. Here is more on the topic at hand.

Note: The information comes from an extremely reliable source, but it should be taken with a pinch of salt as the timeline for updates is subject to change.

Fortnite leaks suggest the first major update (v34.20) for Chapter 6 Season 2 is scheduled for March 25, 2025

Based on the insight provided, the second major update will go live on March 25, 2025. While there's nothing out of the ordinary about this date, it's rather close to the first major update (v34.10), which is said to go live on March 11, 2025.

It's not unheard of for Epic Games to release an update in quick succession, but it does raise a few eyebrows. Two major updates in a span of two weeks imply that a significant amount of content is being planned and organized. This means that a few of the rumored collaborations for 2025, such as Blade Runner, James Bond, and Avatar, could be added next season.

Then again, it could also be that Epic Games has a proper live event planned for next season. With the theme being associated with "Heists", there's a lot that can be done. Characters such as Nolan Chance and Midas could be brought back to the timeline or perhaps new ones could be introduced to build more lore.

On that note, there are a lot of blanks at the moment. It's hard to know precisely what Chapter 6 Season 2 holds. Aside from a few leaks about weapons, items, and a plausible theme, there is not much to talk about. We could get more information by this coming weekend - either from Epic Games themselves or from leakers.

