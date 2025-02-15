Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 map changes revealed

The upcoming Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 map will receive an array of changes, ranging from new POIs to changes in the landscape. These updates are set to appear with the new Lawless season on February 21, 2025. However, a recently-released loading screen seems to showcase some of these major modifications ahead of their release.

Here are the changes in preparation for the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 map.

Note: The loading screen is currently in the Fortnite Item Shop and available to players.

New loading screen reveals Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 map changes

Fortnite recently introduced the much-awaited Avatar bundle in the Item Shop, allowing fans of Pandora and science fiction to get their hand on fan-favorite characters like Jake Sulley and Neytiri alongside a host of related cosmetics. However, eagle-eyed fans and leakers seem to have discovered hidden details in the bundle's loading screen that were hiding in plain sight.

The Ikran's Flight loading screen depicts Jake and Neytiri soaring in the banshees and heading towards the island. However, it seems the island doesn't represent the current season of Demon Hunters; instead, it showcases the new map of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless.

According to the changes spotted, popular named locations and landmarks such as Twinkle Terrace, Nightshift Forest, Lost Lake, and Warrior's Watch are among those that have been modified or changed. Every season in Fortnite brings with it a host of modifications to the tapestry of the island to help establish the new theme. So it comes as no surprise that a few beloved locations are getting axed.

Additional data mined by leakers and data miners also suggest that apart from the change in named locations, the terrain of the island will be revamped too. This aligns with the teaser for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, where the rustic scenery of Japan is replaced by a modern and gothic city infested with criminal entities.

Also read: Full Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event leaked

