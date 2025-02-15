Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event countdown: What time will it begin?

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event will kick off at 3:30 PM Eastern Time on February 15, 2025. It will mark the beginning of the end of this phase of the storyline. As per the information at hand, Daigo will enter the Spirit Realm to defeat the demons that kidnapped his sister; ending their reign of terror once and for all.

How this will affect the upcoming season is unclear, as the narrative will shift toward heists. With the entire lineup of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass skins revealed, there's not a demon in sight. Nevertheless, it's best not to jump to conclusions until Daigo's role in the storyline is fulfilled.

With that said, here is the official official time and date for the Chapter 6 Season 1 live event.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event time and date: All major time zones

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event will start when the countdown timer hits zero (Image via Epic Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)

As mentioned, while we don't have the exact details of what Daigo will do to influence the next phase of the storyline, we do know when it will happen. Here is a list of when the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event will begin in all major time zones.

February 15, 2025

If you reside in The United States of America or Europe, you will be able to catch the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event before you head off to bed for the night.

12:30 PM Pacific Time (PT)

3:30 PM Eastern Time (ET)

4:30 PM Atlantic Standard Time (AST)

8:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

9:30 PM Middle European Time (MET)

10:30 PM Eastern European Time (EET)

February 16, 2025

If you happen to reside in Asia or Australia, you will be able to catch the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event in the wee hours of the morning. You may want to grab a cup of coffee or Slurp Juice to stay awake.

1:30 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PKT)

2:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)

2:30 PM Central Time (CT)

4:30 AM Singapore Time (SGT)

5:30 AM Japan Standard Time (JST)

6:30 AM Australia Eastern Time (AET)

9:30 AM Samoa Standard Time (SST)

Where to find the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event location in-game

The location marked with the red circle is where the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event will occur (Image via Sportskeeda)

To find the location where Diago is currently meditating, look for the snow-covered hill that's south of Warrior's Watch (Named Location). It is recommended that you mark the drop location before jumping off the Battle Bus.

If you need a visual aid to find this location, be sure to look for a red beam before jumping off the Battle Bus. It is visible from any height, so you should be able to spot it with ease. If you need a better understanding of the layout of the island, you can refer to the Fortnite Interactive Map for further assistance.

How to attend the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event

Create a custom lobby to enjoy the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event with interference (Image via Epic Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)

To attend, you will need to queue in a normal lobby (or custom) and wait for the match to start. Once you jump from the Battle Bus, make your way to the aforementioned location, and you will be able to see Daigo take on demons.

If you choose a public lobby, you may get attacked by other players, so best be prepared to deal with any threats that land in and around you. The safest bet would be to choose a Fortnite bot lobby, or as mentioned, a custom lobby would work as well.

