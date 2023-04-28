How to enter a Fortnite bot lobby in just a few seconds

Entering a Fortnite bot lobby can be done in just a few seconds in Chapter 4 Season 3. These lobbies can be used to complete challenges quickly or explore the map. Furthermore, new Fortnite players can use these lobbies to practice and improve their skills before they play against other human players. Thanks to the new method, players can enter the bot lobby quickly.

In the past, players had to create a new account to enter a Fortnite bot lobby. This was a big problem for anyone who didn't have a second gaming device. Additionally, there is a method to enter these lobbies through the Creative mode, but it cannot be used for challenges.

The new method is 100% functional and requires just a few seconds to set up. Anyone can use it, and a second device is not required.

You can enter a Fortnite bot lobby in just a few seconds with the new method

Entering a Fortnite bot lobby has never been easier (Image via Epic Games)

Entering a Fortnite bot lobby is extremely easy with matchmaking bots. These bots can join your lobby and help you enter bot lobbies. Right after the match starts, these bots will return to the lobby and serve other players.

This method is extremely easy, and here is how you can benefit from it:

1) Add a matchmaking bot to your friends list

You need to send a friend request to a matchmaking bot (Image via Epic Games)

To enter a Fortnite bot lobby, you first need to add a matchmaking bot to your friends list. Matchmaking bots have a specific name format; you can add any of them.

To start, add MM-Bot25 to your friend list. If the bot has too many friend requests, you can send a friend request to MM-Bot26, MM-Bot27, and so on. Shortly after you send a friend request, the bot will accept it and be added to your friends list.

2) Invite the bot to your party and start a match

Team up with the bot to access bot lobbies (Image via Epic Games)

Once the bot accepts your friend request, you need to invite it to your party. After this, you have 90 seconds to queue up for the game mode you want to play, otherwise, the bot will leave your lobby.

When your bot is in your party, simply ready up for your favorite game mode.

3) Enjoy the lobby

Once you enter the game, you will be put inside a Fortnite bot lobby (Image via Epic Games)

Upon entering the match, you will be placed inside the bot lobby. The pre-game phase will last for more than a minute, which can be slightly annoying. However, this is the best indicator that you are in the bot lobby.

Once the match is over, you can return to the lobby, invite the bot to your party, and repeat the process.

