Full Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event leaked

The upcoming Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event has been leaked, allowing players to see what happens in the season's conclusion ahead of taking place officially. The mini-event was leaked by prominent leakers and data miners @SpushFNBR and @KPMisParrot, allowing eager fans to view the much-awaited showdown.

Ad

Here's all you need to know about the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event leaks.

Spoiler warning: The following article contains major spoilers for the season-end mini-event for Chapter 6 Season 1. Reader discretion advised

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event has been leaked

The leaked Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event shows Daigo battling Shogun X, the mysterious and evil warrior who is seen as a major hostile NPC throughout the season. It begins with the nefarious villain channeling the energy of the void which is interrupted by Daigo's appearance with blades.

Ad

Trending

This is followed by an intense battle between the two major characters, with Shogun X's sword trying to penetrate Daigo's dual daggers. Daigo fights back relentlessly and tosses the evil NPC on the ground. However, Shogun channels the evil power of the void and casts Daigo down into the ground, damaging him seriously.

Expand Tweet

Ad

When all seems lost, Daigo seems to channel the power of family and his love for Jade to hit back at his assailant, using his enchanted blade to damage Shogun X mortally. This is followed by his essence escaping and the screen fading to normal.

However, it is essential to state that this is a leak and since it is decrypted from game files, crucial details and background seem to be missing. It should also be noted that the final event might have some difference from what is shown above. Players will have to jump into the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event and see this epic showdown in person.

Ad

With just hours left for the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event, this leak by @SpushFNBR and @KPMisParrot showcases what players can expect in the game. The live event begins at 3:30 PM ET and with just hours left, the excitement seems to be rising.

With Chapter 6 Season 2 right around the corner, this Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event could answer some of the many questions, such as the overarching theme or the villains like Shogun X. Players can head into a match to see this live event unfold.

Ad

Also read: Fortnite leaks suggest Fast and Furious skins could be coming

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback