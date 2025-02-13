Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless teaser breakdown featuring Crime City

The second Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless teaser is out, and it shines a light on the upcoming POI known as Crime City. This Named Location will likely be the headquarters for the antagonist(s). We've already seen wanted posters for Big Dill and the new variant of Midas, so perhaps this is where they come to rest; that is when they aren't committing felony and theft.

By the looks of the welcome sign of Crime City, law and order is all but non-existent. Things are so bad that the sign which once read "Crimson City" now reads Crime City. It would seem that whether faction has taken over this POI has complete control over it, and none of it is doing the location any good.

This is why we can see Crime City completely trashed in the first Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless teaser featuring Midas and Big Dill. That said, here is more on what we can expect to see in the next phase of the storyline and how things could play out.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless teaser potentially reveals upcoming Battle Pass character

As seen in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless teaser, aside from the ruined welcome sign to Crime City, there's a small circular metallic sheet that can be seen strung up next to it. There's an image of what seems to be a fox painted on it, and the frame itself is riddled with bullet holes.

Given that Crime City has no law and order, it would seem that whoever's silhouette has been painted on the metal sheet is a target. This could mean that there are multiple factions in Chapter 6 Season 2, each wanting to control Crime City. The character depicted in the hanging metal sheet may have been the original overseer.

According to leaker/data-miner @Wensoing, the showcased facial silhouette could be an upcoming Battle Pass Outfit. Here's an image to showcase what they could look like.

On that note, that's about all we can gather from the second Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless teaser. We can expect another to be showcased in the next 24 hours. Epic Games is likely teasing things well in advance to give the community a better understanding of the upcoming theme (rumored to be Heists) and other elements that will be present.

