Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless teaser breakdown featuring Midas and Big Dill

Epic Games has revealed the first Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless tease featuring a new Named Location called Crime City. As seen in the video, the POI has been completely trashed, there is graffiti all over the walls, and from the looks of it, the POI seems to be out of the hands of law and order.

An armored van that was hijacked can be seen in the middle of the road. This could be the first hint at the upcoming "Hijacking" mechanics that were rumored to be in development. Gold Bars lie scattered about in the middle of the road.

There is a burn barrel going strong, and the item codenamed "SpikyBird" could be lying next to the wrecked van. The overall setting has the makings of a heist gone wrong. Here is more information about the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless teaser.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless teaser reveals the overarching theme to come and the characters in it

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless teaser also features two characters that will more than likely be part of the upcoming Battle Pass. One of the individuals in question is a wanted criminal who goes by the name "Big Dill". From what can be made out in the wanted poster and graffiti on the wall, Big Dill is a pickle; hence, the wordplay on the name.

The other individual, showcased on the wanted poster, is none other than a variant of Midas. It is unclear how Ascendant Midas stooped so low, but here is he, wanted, yet again, which speaks volumes about his character. The overall theme seems to be a major throwback to Chapter 4 Season 4, when Nolan Chance and his crew were tasked with stealing Kado Thorne's time machine.

Other than these details, there could be pig skin featured in-game, as a new business with a pig as their mascot can be seen in the trailer. This is what the Outfit could look like:

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 ends on February 21, 2025, and the next season will begin after downtime ends on the same day. That's about everything that can be deduced from the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless teaser. We can expect Epic Games to provide more details over the course of the weekend.

