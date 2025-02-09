Fortnite leaks suggest Fast and Furious skins could be coming

The latest Fortnite leaks suggest that popular characters from the Fast and Furious series could be coming to the game soon. The multi-part action-and-racing franchise boasts a star-studded cast and memorable characters. As such, it comes as no surprise that Epic Games could be adding it to their ever-expanding list of collaborations.

Here's all you need to know about the potentially upcoming Fast and Furious skins, as per the latest Fortnite leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a splash of chug and a grain of salt.

Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming Fast and Furious skins

The latest Fortnite leaks by legacy leakers and data miners such as @Loolo_WRLD, @Wensoing, and more hint at an upcoming collaboration with the popular Fast and Furious franchise. Furthermore, the mined data alludes to a host of cosmetics planned for arrival at the Item Shop as part of the project.

The leaks suggest that skins based on Dom Torretto and Han Lue could be coming to the Fortnite Item Shop as part of the supposed Fast and Furious collaboration. Since it is a racing franchise, players can also expect a host of additional cosmetics such as car bodies, decals, wheels, and more. The bundle could also contain racing-themed Back Blings, Pickaxes, Emotes, et cetera.

Previous leaks suggested that Dominic Torretto's signature vehicle, the Dodge Charger, could also arrive in the game. If both leaks are true, this collaboration could be the perfect way for Epic Games to introduce a host of skins, car items, and associated cosmetics to Fortnite.

Fast and Furious has a star-studded cast featuring actors like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, and more. Moreover, the existence of iconic characters like Dominic Torretto, Shaw, and Han Lue spells a great way for Epic Games to expand its list of popular characters and franchises featured in Fortnite. With the Fast and Furious series having over eight movies and spin-offs, this FN collaboration could pave the way for an array of new in-game cosmetics and skins if it comes to fruition.

Epic Games has not given any official confirmation regarding if or when the racing franchise of Fast and Furious could be coming to Fortnite. Players will have to wait for the developers to drop a teaser or make an announcement to see if these Fortnite leaks hold true.

