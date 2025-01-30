Fortnite leaks all but confirms new Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration coming soon

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, a new collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen could arrive in the next few weeks. The information was shared by veteran leaker/data miner @ShiinaBR on X. The first crossover with the anime took place in Chapter 4 Season 3, creating hype among fans.

Coming back to the crossover, the post was also shared by veteran leaker/data miner @HYPEX on X alongside several others within the data-mining community. While details regarding the collaboration are limited, we do have one vital bit of information. Here is more on the topic at hand.

Note: Despite the information coming from a reliable source, it is subject to change and as such, should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Fortnite leaks suggest Sukuna will be part of the new Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration

Although not much is known about the crossover, Ryomen Sukuna is slated to be among the new characters who will be added to the Metaverse. He is one of the central antagonists of the manga and anime series.

Given his power, he was also referred to as the King of Curses and known as the greatest Sorcerer ever to live. However, it is unclear if his powers will be added in-game as a Mythic. Epic Games has done this with other anime collaborations as well.

Aside from Sukuna, it is unclear who else could be added to this crossover. Perhaps Suguru Geto and Yuta Okkotsu will make the cut, as they are both considered antagonists.

For the time being, this is all we know about the potential Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration. If nothing else, it can be said with some certainty that the crossover will not occur during this phase of the storyline. With the Fortnite x Godzilla Titan Takedown event concluding, it's too soon to have another major in-game event. We can expect more details to emerge next season.

