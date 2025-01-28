Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 theme could be “Wrestlers and Gear” and feature James Bond

Latest rumors suggest that the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 theme could be “Wrestlers and Gear.” Apart from this hint at the theme, they also indicate that the popular "007" agent, James Bond, could also be coming, adding to the ever-expanding list of collaborations and partnerships in the game.

Here's all you need to know about the rumors regarding the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 theme and the possible arrival of James Bond.

Disclaimer: Information in this article is based on rumors and speculations. Readers are advised to take it with a healthy pinch of salt.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 theme could be “Wrestlers and Gear” and feature spy icon James Bond

The latest churn from the rumor mill suggests that the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 theme could be titled “Wrestlers and Gear.” Epic Games is known to introduce a keyword or words that essentially capture the overarching theme of every season in the game. It also gives players an idea of what they can expect in terms of collaborations and themes.

According to information acquired by @Shpeshal_Nick on X, the co-host of the XboxEra Podcast, "Wrestlers and Gear" could be the tag for the upcoming Chapter 6 Season 2, which arrives after the current season ends on February 21, 2025. Based on the words, it is possible that the upcoming season could feature collaborations with wrestling icons or the WWE franchise.

This aligns with recent speculations that arose after eagle-eyed fans spotted the Fortnite logo at a WWE Smackdown event, alongside other sponsors like Snickers and Real American Beer. Epic Games has already collaborated with wrestling icons like John Cena and Becky Lynch so the upcoming season could be the perfect time to expand the current roster of stars and collaborations.

Apart from "Wrestlers and Gear," @Shpeshal_Nick suggests that James Bond could be coming to Fortnite. The leaker is known for making accurate predictions like The Witcher and Doom so it could be possible that the spy with a license to kill could come to the game as an outfit. Bond's famous Aston Martin DB5 is an existing cosmetic in Rocket League.

However, there is no confirmation regarding if or when the James Bond collaboration could happen. Similarly, players will have to wait for Epic Games and its vice president Mark Rein to tease the theme for the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 to confirm these rumors.

