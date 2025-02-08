The latest Fortnite leaks showcase the rumored Iron Man and Avatar skins ahead of its release. Recent leaks and data mined had suggested that a customizable variant of the popular Marvel superhero was set to make its way in-game. However, the latest leaked information gives players a sneak peek at the new skin.

Here's all you need to know about the Fortnite leaks showcasing the upcoming Avatar and Iron Man skins.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a splash of chug and a grain of salt.

Fortnite leaks give a sneak peek at upcoming Avatar and customizable Iron Man skin

The latest Fortnite leaks by legacy leakers and data miners such as @Hypex, @iFireMonkey, and more give players a sneak peek of the upcoming customizable Avatar and Iron Man skins ahead of their release in the game. Iron Man is one of the most popular superheroes, so it comes as no surprise that Epic Games would release more variants of Tony Stark.

Additionally, Avatar has been a collaboration that has been teased for a very long time and was prominently featured in the Disney D23 event as well as the Fortnite x Disney trailer in 2024. So it's an obvious choice for Epic Games to add James Cameron's massively popular science fiction franchise to its ever-expanding list of brand partnerships.

The images showed the variant styles for the face and body of Iron Man, with rumors of the alleged Doom-style seeming to come true. Additionally, the leaks also showcased Jake's and Neytiri's Banshee outfit as part of the Avatar collaboration. The data mined also showcased the LEGO variants for both upcoming characters.

Apart from the skins, the Fortnite leaks also showcase a host of associated cosmetics like Pickaxes, Back Blings, and other items that could make their way to the Fortnite Item Shop.

However, Epic Games has not given an official confirmation regarding when these two much-awaited collaborations could go live. Fortnite is known to tease upcoming skins and items, so players will have to wait for the developers to make a post or give an announcement on the same.

