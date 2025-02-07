Fortnite leaks suggest legacy skin shoes could come as Kicks

The latest Fortnite leaks suggest that the legacy shoes paired with skins could be introduced as Kicks, allowing players to customize the look of their outfits further. Kicks are one of the most popular cosmetic options in the game, as players can choose from a wide array of footwear options to match their skins. So it wouldn't be surprising if Epic Games introduced these variants.

Here's all you need to know about the Fortnite leaks suggesting the arrival of Kicks for legacy shoes.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a splash of chug and a grain of salt.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite leaks hint at the arrival of Kicks based on legacy shoes accompanying skins

Expand Tweet

Trending

The latest Fortnite leaks by legacy leakers and data miners such as @LooLo_WRLD, @Hypex, and more suggest that the legacy shoes associated with skins could be converted into Kicks. This could mean that the existing shoe designs associated with outfits could be turned into a customizable cosmetic option, allowing players to switch things up further.

The leaks also suggest that the current shoe designs associated with the Outfits could be included for free with the skin. This might hint at the arrival of Kicks based on existing skins in the Item Shop, allowing players an even wider range of footwear options and adding to the 50+ footwear styles that are currently available.

Kicks have become one of the most popular cosmetic options in the game, with collaborations with major brands such as Nike and Adidas to bring themed footwear. However, if the Fortnite leaks hold, this move could expand the list of current offerings and add hundreds of styles for players to choose from — especially for those who love collecting many skins.

Epic Games has not confirmed whether the legacy shoes could come as Kicks. With the next installment of the game nearing soon, this feature could be introduced in Chapter 6 Season 2. Meanwhile, players can focus on leveling up their Battle Pass while they wait for the developers to release a teaser or make an official announcement.

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 theme could be “Wrestlers and Gear” and feature James Bond

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback