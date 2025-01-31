Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass: Full list of every skin from Tier 1 to 45

The Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass is yet another major throwback to the game's early days. New iterations of iconic characters such as Sparkle Specialist, Cuddle Team Leader, and Black Knight have been introduced. They will ensure older players can connect with the nostalgic factor, while newer players will find stylish Outfits to add to their Lockers.

You can purchase the Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass from the Item Shop. Alternatively, if you have an active Crew subscription, you will get it for free. This new phase of the storyline will end on March 25, 2025. You will have close to two months to claim all the rewards.

All cosmetics on the Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass

The Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass has three skins spread over six pages that can be unlocked as you progress to max Seasonal Level. There are no bonus rewards and/or V-Bucks to be earned.

Page 1

Sparkle Diva (Outfit)

Diva's Dancefloor (Wrap)

Diva's Grin (Emote)

Sparkling Soarer (Glider)

Diva Drop (Contrail)

Sparkling Star (Pickaxe)

Banner Icon

Sparkle Satchel (Back Bling)

Page 2

Diva Fever (Emote)

Disco Satchel (Back Bling)

Sparkle Stars (Emote)

Groovy! (Emote)

Disco Star (Pickaxe)

Sparkle Diva (Loading Screen)

Dancefloor Diva (Outfit)

Page 3

Cuddle Carvers (Pickaxe)

Heart Break (Emote)

Cuddle Team Sierra (Glider)

Eyes Of The Cuddle Team (Emote)

Polar Scabbard (Back Bling)

Tactical Heartbreak (Wrap)

Cuddle Team Specialist (Loading Screen)

Cuddle Team Specialist (Outfit)

Page 4

Sparkle Satchel (Back Bling)

Banner Icon

Heart Chopper (Emote)

Polar Carvers (Pickaxe)

R3booted (Loading Screen)

Cuddle Dropper (Contrail)

Polar Team Specialist (Outfit)

Page 5

Conqueror's Claim (Emote)

Blackened Shield (Back Bling)

Dark Charger (Glider)

Conqueror's Stare (Emote)

Conqueror's Charge (Wrap)

Knight Conqueror (Loading Screen)

Conqueror's Axe (Pickaxe)

Knight Conqueror (Outfit)

Page 6

Burnished Axe (Pickaxe)

War Banners (Contrail)

Conqueror's Crown (Emote)

Clash At Tilted Towers (Loading Screen)

Burnished Shield (Back Bling)

Banner Icon

Golden Conqueror (Outfit)

