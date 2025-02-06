Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 6, 2025) all but confirms the return of the Witching Wing Quest Pack

According to the latest Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 6, 2025), the Witching Wing Quest Pack will return to the game after 1,000 odd days. The information was brought to light by prominent veteran leaker/data miner @HYPEX on X. @HYPEX has been part of the community since Chapter 1 and is considered one of the most trusted sources of information involving the game.

The cosmetic items that are part of the Witching Wing Quest Pack are not rare per se. However, given that they haven't been listed for nearly three years, this makes them a form of collector's items to many. As such, having this Quest Pack rotate back into the Fortnite Item Shop is rare. Here are more details on the same.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 6, 2025) from @HYPEX on X. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 6, 2025) - The reported return of the Witching Wing Quest Pack and Let's Hunt Vampires Quest Pack being vaulted

Based on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 6, 2025), the Witching Wing Quest Pack will be added back to the Item Shop after 1,087 days, to be precise. It was last listed on February 15, 2022, during Chapter 3 Season 1.

Unlike other cosmetics, the ones in this Pack cannot be purchased using the in-game currency. You will need to spend real money to obtain it, as it contains V-Bucks. The Witching Wing Quest Pack will cost $11.99 and contains the following cosmetics belonging to the Witching Wing Set:

For now, this is everything we know about the Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 6, 2025) regarding the Witching Wing Quest Pack. The other bit of information we know is that the Let's Hunt Vampires Quest Pack will be vaulted once the rotation occurs, although it will be back in the future.

