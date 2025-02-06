  • home icon
  • Fortnite Battle Royale
  • Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 6, 2025) all but confirms the release of new Adidas Shoes/Kicks

Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 6, 2025) all but confirms the release of new Adidas Shoes/Kicks

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Feb 06, 2025 17:51 GMT
Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 6, 2025) suggest new Adidas collaboration (Image via Epic Games)
Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 6, 2025) suggest new Adidas collaboration (Image via Epic Games)

According to the latest Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 6, 2025), new Adidas Shoes/Kicks will be released in-game by tomorrow, February 7, 2025. This information was brought to the attention of prominent veteran leaker/data miner @ShiinaBR by @SpushFNBR. Both individuals are well-known and trusted sources within the community.

Kicks, more commonly called Shoes, were released in Fortnite only recently, in Chapter 2 Remix. However, given their popularity, it hasn't taken long for them to become a hot topic. As such, the arrival of more Kicks is always a welcome addition, especially for players who love purchasing branded apparel to use in-game.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 6, 2025) from numerous leakers/data miners on X. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

also-read-trending Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 6, 2025) - Three new Adidas Shoes/Kicks to finally be released in-game (hopefully)

Based on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 6, 2025), up to three new Adidas Shoes/Kicks will soon be released in the Item Shop for the very first time. The Kicks will be compatible with all Outfits that have been listed by Epic Games. However, keep in mind that unlike cosmetic Bundles/Packs, Kicks can only be purchased individually for the time being.

Here is the list of the three new Shoes/Kicks expected to drop in-game soon:

  • Adidas Samba OG 'Black'
  • Adidas Adizero Aruku 'Red'
  • Adidas Campus 00s 'Grey'

Based on the leaked information, each Kick will supposedly cost 800 V-Bucks. The final price is subject to change, but the aforementioned figure has been the standard since the launch of this new cosmetic type.

Also Read: Fortnite leaks suggest Reload V-Bucks could be coming soon

With Chapter 6 Season 1 coming to an end on February 21, 2025, we could see a few new cosmetics, such as the newly released Kozaru (Outfit). Aside from this potential addition to the Fortnite Item Shop, it's unclear what else Epic Games could be introducing in the near future.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी