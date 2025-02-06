Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 6, 2025) all but confirms the release of new Adidas Shoes/Kicks

According to the latest Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 6, 2025), new Adidas Shoes/Kicks will be released in-game by tomorrow, February 7, 2025. This information was brought to the attention of prominent veteran leaker/data miner @ShiinaBR by @SpushFNBR. Both individuals are well-known and trusted sources within the community.

Kicks, more commonly called Shoes, were released in Fortnite only recently, in Chapter 2 Remix. However, given their popularity, it hasn't taken long for them to become a hot topic. As such, the arrival of more Kicks is always a welcome addition, especially for players who love purchasing branded apparel to use in-game.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 6, 2025) from numerous leakers/data miners on X. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 6, 2025) - Three new Adidas Shoes/Kicks to finally be released in-game (hopefully)

Based on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (February 6, 2025), up to three new Adidas Shoes/Kicks will soon be released in the Item Shop for the very first time. The Kicks will be compatible with all Outfits that have been listed by Epic Games. However, keep in mind that unlike cosmetic Bundles/Packs, Kicks can only be purchased individually for the time being.

Here is the list of the three new Shoes/Kicks expected to drop in-game soon:

Adidas Samba OG 'Black'

Adidas Adizero Aruku 'Red'

Adidas Campus 00s 'Grey'

Based on the leaked information, each Kick will supposedly cost 800 V-Bucks. The final price is subject to change, but the aforementioned figure has been the standard since the launch of this new cosmetic type.

With Chapter 6 Season 1 coming to an end on February 21, 2025, we could see a few new cosmetics, such as the newly released Kozaru (Outfit). Aside from this potential addition to the Fortnite Item Shop, it's unclear what else Epic Games could be introducing in the near future.

