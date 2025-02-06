The Kozaru (Wukong) skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 1, with the update v33.30. The character in question is by no means a collaborative endeavor between Epic Games and Black Myth: Wukong. However, given how he looks, suffice it to say that the shoe fits, and it's being worn rather well. For this reason, the community has taken to calling him Sun Wukong aka The Monkey King.

The character design takes clear inspiration from the Japanese macaque. But once a weapon has been placed in his hands, he would look very reminiscent of Marvel's character, Hit-Monkey. Perhaps the inspiration behind Kozaru originates from here. Whichever is the case, he has a LEGO Style, which allows him to be used while LEGO Fortnite Odyssey seeds. He should be right at home in the snow/ice biome.

Here is how to get the Kozaru (Wukong) skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

How to get the Kozaru (Wukong) skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase Kozaru (Wukong) skin in Fortnite (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Epic Games)

As of February 6, 2025, the Kozaru (Wukong) skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Royale Originals - Signature Style" Tab. It can be purchased via the Mountain Monk Bundle and is associated with the Mountain Monk Set.

The set comprises these five cosmetic items:

If you want everything in the Mountain Monk Bundle, you can purchase it for 1,600 V-Bucks at a discounted price. You can also acquire all the cosmetic items separately.

The Kozaru (Wukong) skin in Fortnite can be purchased separately (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Epic Games)

Kozaru (Outfit) + Kozaru (LEGO Outfit) and Ceremonial Gong (Back Bling) can be purchased together for 1,200 V-Bucks. Mythical Maulers (Pickaxe) and Old World (Wrap + Reactive + Time Reactive) can be purchased for 800 and 500 V-Bucks, respectively.

How long will the Kozaru (Wukong) skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Kozaru will remain listed until February 9, 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Epic Games)

The Kozaru (Wukong) skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till February 9, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Moreover, Kozaru will return sometime in the future, as he is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

