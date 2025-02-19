Fortnite leak suggests Chapter 6 Season 2 will feature new Armored Wall

According to the latest Fortnite leak, a new Armored Wall will be featured in Chapter 6 Season 2. The information was brought to light by veteran leaker/data-miner @ShiinaBR. Considering that the upcoming phase of the storyline is themed around "Lawless" and crime, having a new variant of the Armored Wall added to the loot pool would be a welcome sight.

Suffice it to say, with the number of weapons showcased in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless trailer, extra defense won't be a bad idea. If anything, it will allow players to hunker down and secure hard points to hold opponents at bay. Here is more information on the topic at hand.

Note: The source of information is quite reliable, but since it is based on a leak, it should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Fortnite leak states the new Armored Wall will not be a Trap

As per the leak, the new version of the Armored Wall coming to Chapter 6 Season 2 will not be a Trap like its predecessor. Instead, it will function as a standalone item. This means it will work in Zero Build and Battle Royale.

Additionally, once placed, you will be able to interact with it to create an opening to shoot through. This would also mean that opponents will be able to toss grenades and other throwable items through the opening, if given the chance. This is very different when compared to the version first introduced in 2021.

The original Armored Wall was introduced in Chapter 2 Season 8 as a Trap. It allowed players to place an Armored Wall (with 2,000 HP) over their Builds (which was absolutely insane). It would soak up bullets like a sponge, causing you or the opponent shooting at it to rethink strategy.

Of course, there were ways to bypass this solid defense using Firefly Jars, but it was pretty good against everything else. With a new variant coming, it will be interesting to see how the meta shifts, and if players, in general, will take kindly to this item.

