Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 release time countdown: What time will it go live?

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 will go live at 7 am Eastern Time on February 21, 2025. This new phase of the storyline has a "Lawless" theme and will center around heists and robberies. Vaults will be present in certain POIs, which contain Gold Bars and Medallions for the taking. If you are clever enough, fortune and infamy will be yours.

Ad

Aside from Vaults, as per the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.00) early patch notes, a myriad of new weapons will be added to the loot pool. At least two new vehicles are also arriving alongside three bespoke POIs — one of which may belong to Midas.

Note: The time has been officially provided by Epic Games, but note that it is subject to change.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 release countdown time and date: All major time zones

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As per the information revealed by Epic Games, Chapter 6 Season 2 will go live at the aforementioned time. Keep in mind that you may be able to download the update (v34.00) beforehand, but you will be unable to log in.

This is because servers will be down until the aforementioned time. You will have to wait until then to purchase the Battle Pass and start unlocking cosmetics. That said, here is when Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 releases across all major time zones.

Ad

The United States of America or Europe

If you reside in The United States of America or Europe, chances are that you will be waking up just in time to experience Chapter 6 Season 2. You will not have to stay awake to count the hours the downtime will last.

4 am Pacific Time (PT)

7 am Eastern Time (ET)

8 am Atlantic Standard Time (AST)

12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

1 pm Middle European Time (MET)

2 pm Eastern European Time (EET)

Ad

Asia or Australia

If you happen to reside in Asia or Australia, the servers will only go live towards the evening time and in some cases, wee hours in the morning. It's best if you get some shuteye and start exploring Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 from February 22, 2025.

5 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PKT)

5:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

8 pm Singapore Time (SGT)

9 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)

11 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)

1 am Samoa Standard Time (SST) - (February 22, 2025)

Ad

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 release timer countdown:

Here's a timer counting down to the launch of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2:

Ad

If you're interested in the next phase of the timeline, check out the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.00 update) early patch notes.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback