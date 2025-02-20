Epic Games has announced players can now pre-download Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 on PlayStation 5. This feature will allow them to jump into the new season of Lawless as soon as the servers go up, saving precious time by not having to wait while the files get downloaded

Ad

On that note, here's how you can pre-download Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 on PlayStation 5.

How to pre-download Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 on PlayStation 5

You can now pre-download Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 on PlayStation 5 (Image via YouTube/Epic Games)

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Epic Games has just announced that PlayStation 5 players can now pre-download the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 on their consoles, saving precious minutes as they wait eagerly to try out the new season of Lawless. Gamers can now download the assets for the latest season and jump straight in once the servers go live after the downtime.

Ad

Trending

Here's how to pre-download Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 on PlayStation 5:

Set your PS5 to connect to the internet while in Rest Mode. Head over to Settings and navigate to the Saved Data and Game/App Settings tab. Click on the Automatic Updates options. Turn on Auto-Download and Auto-Install in Rest Mode.

Once servers go live, PlayStation 5 will automatically download the necessary files and assets for Chapter 6 Season 2. This much-needed pre-download feature was also announced for Xbox, allowing console players to enjoy the update. This is a great way for eager gamers to dive and explore the new map as soon as the servers go live.

Ad

Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless is set to arrive in less than 12 hours on February 21, 2025. The much-awaited season replaces the tranquil scenario of rustic Japan with an action-packed city of crime — introducing an array of new features, weapons, and cosmetics.

With millions of players attending the recent live event, it is safe to say that players gladly await the transition from Seaport City to Crime City. You can keep your eyes on the release time countdown to see what time will it go live in your region.

Ad

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event explained

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback