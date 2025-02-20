Epic Games has announced players can now pre-download Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 on Xbox consoles. This feature will allow eager gamers to jump into the new season of Lawless as soon as the servers go up, saving precious time by not having to wait for the files to download.

Ad

On that note, let's look at how to pre-download Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 on Xbox consoles.

How to pre-download Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 on Xbox consoles

You can now pre-download Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 on your Xbox (Image via YouTube/Epic Games)

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Epic Games has just announced that Xbox owners can pre-download Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 on their consoles, saving them a lot of time. Gamers can now download the assets for the new season and jump straight into the new season of Lawless once the servers go live following the downtime.

Ad

Trending

Here's how to pre-download Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 on Xbox consoles:

Go to My Games and App. Head to the Manage tab and click the Updates option. Click Fortnite from the list of available updates to queue it for download.

However, note that this feature will work once Epic Games pushes the update files for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. You will have to check periodically to see when the developers upload the files and assets for the new season. Once they are live, you can easily download the update by following the aforementioned steps.

Ad

The ability to pre-download Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 on Xbox is a feature PC players have had for a while, allowing them to jump right into action once the servers are live. Despite making this feature available for the Xbox, Epic Games has not stated if or when it will come to PlayStation gamers.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless is set to arrive in less than 12 hours on February 21, 2025. The new season replaces the tranquil scenario of rustic Japan with an action-packed city of crime, introducing new features, weapons, and cosmetics.

Ad

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event explained

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback