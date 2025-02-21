What are Black Markets in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2?

One of the coolest aspects of the new map in Fortnite Lawless is the addition of Black Markets in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. These unique shops are a great way for players to get their hands on Legendary and Mythic weapons as well as spend their hard-earned Dill Bits.

Here's everything you need to know about Black Markets in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

What are the Black Markets in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2?

Black Markets in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 let you purchase legendary/mythic weapons and accessories (Image via Epic Games)

Black Markets are one of the coolest features added to the new season of Lawless. They are essentially stores (manned by the new NPCs of the season) across the new map, where you can purchase an array of Legendary and Mythic items, including the newly introduced Thermite Charges.

Apart from Legendary and Mythic weapons, the Black Markets in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 will also offer players items such as medkits, shields, and even one of the five Boons introduced in this season. While some items can be purchased exclusively using Dill Bits (newly introduced currency obtained in heists and inside vaults), you can also buy items using the handy old currency — Gold.

Where are the Black Markets in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2?

Location of all Black Markets in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

You will find three Black Markets in the new map of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless, marked by the red circles above. Each of these stores offers different items and weapons that you can purchase. The establishments are located in the following areas:

North of Crime City

South of Seaport City

South of Magic Mosses

Simply head over to the locations marked above and follow the map marker of a store with the Dill Bit logo to locate the Black Markets.

All items offered in Black Markets in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

The Black Markets in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 let you purchase a wide array of items and consumables (Image via Epic Games)

All three Black Markets in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 offer different types and tiers of items that you can then use to augment your gameplay. While some of the weapons and items can be bought with Gold, others will require the Dill Bits, the new currency added with the season.

That said, here are all the items offered in the three Black Markets in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2:

Black Market North of Crime City

Twinfire Auto Shotgun (Epic) – 600 Gold Bars

Sticky Grenade Launcher (Legendary) – One Dill Bit

Rare Shield Potion – 150 Gold Bars

Gold Rush Boon – One Dill Bit

Mammoth Pistol (Epic) – 600 Gold Bars

Thermite – 50 Gold Bars

Collateral Damage Assault Rifle (Epic) – 600 Gold Bars

Sentinel Pump Shotgun (Epic) – 600 Gold Bars

Enhanced Sentinel Pump Shotgun (Mythic) – One Dill Bit

Mammoth Pistol (Legendary) – One Dill Bit

Twinfire Auto Shotgun (Legendary) – One Dill Bit

Port-a-Cover (Rare) – 100 Gold Bars

Medkit – 75 Gold Bars

Black Market South of Seaport City

Plasma Burst Laser (Epic) – 600 Gold Bars

Falcon Eye Sniper (Legendary) – One Dill Bit

Thermite – 50 Gold Bars

Pulse Scanner – 200 Gold Bars

Vulture Boon – One Dill Bit

Striker Burst Rifle (Epic) – 600 Gold Bars

Sentinel Pump Shotgun (Epic) – 600 Gold Bars

Rare Shield Potion – 150 Gold Bars

Falcon Eye Sniper (Mythic) – One Dill Bit

Medkit – 75 Gold Bars

Suppressed Pistol (Epic) – 600 Gold Bars

Black Market South of Magic Mosses

Plasma Burst Laser – 600 Gold Bars

Sentinel Pump Shotgun (Legendary) – One Dill Bit

Veiled Precision SMG (Epic) – 600 Gold Bars

Thermite – 50 Gold Bars

Gold Splash – 75 Gold Bars

Enhanced Collateral Damage AR (Mythic) – One Dill Bit

Collateral Damage Assault Rifle (Legendary) – One Dill Bit

Rare Shield Potion – 150 Gold Bars

Med-Mist Smoke Grenade – 125 Gold Bars

Holo Twister Assault Rifle (Epic) – 600 Gold Bars

Sentinel Pump Shotgun (Epic) – 600 Gold Bars

Medkit – 75 Gold Bars

Adrenaline Rush Boon – One Dill Bit

