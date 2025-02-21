All Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Feb 21, 2025 11:31 GMT
All Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2
There are a host of new Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via YouTube/Epic Games)

The new season of Lawless brings a host of Medallions to Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. These exotic items grant unique powers, making them one of the most coveted items to obtain in the game. Medallions have been popular ever since it was added in Chapter 5 Season 1, so it comes as no surprise that players are on the hunt for it this season.

Here are all the Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 and what they do.

All Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 and what they do

Medallions are special items that grant unique passive effects and are usually obtained by eliminating bosses or powerful NPCs. Similarly, this season of Lawless introduces new Medallions with unique powers and buffs. However, it is important to remember that obtaining Medallions will mark you on the map for all other players — be careful!

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

That said, here are all the Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 and what they do:

1) Unstoppable Medallion

Defeat Fletcher Kane to get your hands on the Unstoppable Medallion (Image via Epic Games)
Defeat Fletcher Kane to get your hands on the Unstoppable Medallion (Image via Epic Games)

The Unstoppable Medallion grants increased sprint speed and allows for bashing enemies while sprinting. This makes it a great power to escape a tricky situation or ram through players and deal devastating damage.

Simply defeat Fletcher Kane to be rewarded with the Unstoppable Medallion and his mythic Fletcher Kane’s Double Down Pistol, one of the new weapons and items in Chapter 6 Season 2.

2) Super Shield Medallion

Defeat Shogun X to get your hands on one of the best defense Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)
Defeat Shogun X to get your hands on one of the best defense Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

The Super Shield Medallion is a great protective asset. It places down a Shield Bubble Jr. when using a self-healing item like a Med Kit or Shield Potion. This essentially ensures you do not get shot or eliminated while trying to heal yourself, making it the best Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Shogun X was one of the most powerful characters in Chapter 6 Season 1, so it comes as no surprise that the mysterious warrior will play a special role this season. Players can obtain the Super Shield Medallion as loot by defeating him.

