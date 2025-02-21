How to open Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 will play an important role in the overall narrative and theme of the storyline. With "Lawless" being the call to action this time around, you can expect to see a lot of heists taking place during gameplay. Players will try their best to (break) open Vaults to obtain Gold Bars and high-tier loot.

Given the precious loot that lies inside each Vault, they will be well-secured and it will take quite a punch to crack one open. This is where Thermite comes into play to help open Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. Here is everything you need to know about this new item and how to use it.

Use Thermite to crack open Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

As mentioned by Epic Games, you can ONLY open Vaults using Thermine. Bullets and explosives will not help you make any progress, but at least this method is a change of pace compared to having to use Vault Key Cards.

Thermite can be found stashed all over the map. Search Chests to obtain them when looking for other weapons/items. If you need help understanding what the loot pool consists of, you can check out the list of weapons vaulted and unvaulted for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Be vigilant while looting Vaults in Chapter 6 Season 2 lest threats should sneak up behind you (Image via Epic Games)

While Thermite is the only way to crack open Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, it is not the only tool for the trade. Once you've planted Therminte, you will be able to fast-track the progress of setting it off by damaging the Vault's weak points. This can be done using a Plasma Burst Laser and Rocket Drill.

Sadly, neither of these weapons is currently in the loot pool. They will be added during the update v34.10, which is rumored to arrive on March 11, 2025. Until then, you will have to rely on Therminte alone to get the job done. Make sure to secure the area before opening one of the many Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. You wouldn't want your hard-earned loot to be re-stolen.

