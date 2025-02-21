All weapons vaulted and unvaulted for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Quite a few weapons were vaulted and unvaulted for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. With the theme changing from one phase of the storyline to the next, it makes sense for Epic Games to add weapons that reflect it accurately. As such, a lot of the weapons (and a few items) from Chapter 6 Season 1 have been vaulted while a few from the past have been re-introduced to the loot pool.

This makes gameplay interesting and allows seasoned players to use familiar weapons in combat. Additionally, it gives new players a chance to try out weapons from timelines gone by. Here is more information regarding weapons vaulted and unvaulted for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Everything to know about weapons vaulted and unvaulted for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Weapons vaulted for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Goodbye Chapter 6 Season 1 weapons - you will be missed (Image via Epic Games)

With the Japanese theme coming to an end, most of the primary weapons featured in Chapter 6 Season 1 have been vaulted. Here is the list:

Oni Shotgun

Explosive Repeater

Fury AR

Surefire SMG

Railgun

Ranger AR

Hunting Rifle

Chug Splashes

Oni Masks (Fire & Void(

Shield Keg

Chili Chug Splashes

Typhoon Blade

Kinetic Blade

Weapons unvaulted for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Unvaulted weapons will be obtainable via Black Markets (Image via Epic Games)

This time around, the weapons that have been unvaulted for Chapter 6 Season 2 are not part of the regular loot pool. They must be obtained via the Black Market. Here is the list:

Rocket Rams

Mammoth Pistols

Hand Cannons

Business Turrets

EMP Grenade

New weapons/items introduced for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

The Kneecapper looks like it will live up to its name (Image via Epic Games)

Aside from weapons vaulted and unvaulted for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, there are a few newcomers in the Metaverse. This includes both weapons and items (which also feature consumables). Here is the list:

Weapons:

Thermite

Plasma Burst Laser

Rocket Drill

Collateral Damage Assault Rifle

Falcon Eye Sniper

Outlaw Shotgun

Pump & Dump

The Kneecapper

Items:

Port-A-Cover

Pulse Scanner

Med-Mist Grenade

Gold Splash

Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit

With the Fortnite downtime today (February 21, 2025) still in progress, that's about all the information there is for now. However, we can expect the loot pool to expand later on. As such, this list of weapons vaulted and unvaulted for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 will be updated as needed.

