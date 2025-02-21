All weapons vaulted and unvaulted for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Feb 21, 2025 11:53 GMT
List of weapons vaulted and unvaulted for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)
List of weapons vaulted and unvaulted for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

Quite a few weapons were vaulted and unvaulted for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. With the theme changing from one phase of the storyline to the next, it makes sense for Epic Games to add weapons that reflect it accurately. As such, a lot of the weapons (and a few items) from Chapter 6 Season 1 have been vaulted while a few from the past have been re-introduced to the loot pool.

This makes gameplay interesting and allows seasoned players to use familiar weapons in combat. Additionally, it gives new players a chance to try out weapons from timelines gone by. Here is more information regarding weapons vaulted and unvaulted for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Everything to know about weapons vaulted and unvaulted for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Weapons vaulted for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Goodbye Chapter 6 Season 1 weapons - you will be missed (Image via Epic Games)
Goodbye Chapter 6 Season 1 weapons - you will be missed (Image via Epic Games)

With the Japanese theme coming to an end, most of the primary weapons featured in Chapter 6 Season 1 have been vaulted. Here is the list:

  • Oni Shotgun
  • Explosive Repeater
  • Fury AR
  • Surefire SMG
  • Railgun
  • Ranger AR
  • Hunting Rifle
  • Chug Splashes
  • Oni Masks (Fire & Void(
  • Shield Keg
  • Chili Chug Splashes
  • Typhoon Blade
  • Kinetic Blade

Weapons unvaulted for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Unvaulted weapons will be obtainable via Black Markets (Image via Epic Games)
Unvaulted weapons will be obtainable via Black Markets (Image via Epic Games)

This time around, the weapons that have been unvaulted for Chapter 6 Season 2 are not part of the regular loot pool. They must be obtained via the Black Market. Here is the list:

  • Rocket Rams
  • Mammoth Pistols
  • Hand Cannons
  • Business Turrets
  • EMP Grenade

New weapons/items introduced for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

The Kneecapper looks like it will live up to its name (Image via Epic Games)
The Kneecapper looks like it will live up to its name (Image via Epic Games)

Aside from weapons vaulted and unvaulted for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, there are a few newcomers in the Metaverse. This includes both weapons and items (which also feature consumables). Here is the list:

Weapons:

  • Thermite
  • Plasma Burst Laser
  • Rocket Drill
  • Collateral Damage Assault Rifle
  • Falcon Eye Sniper
  • Outlaw Shotgun
  • Pump & Dump
  • The Kneecapper

Items:

  • Port-A-Cover
  • Pulse Scanner
  • Med-Mist Grenade
  • Gold Splash
  • Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit

With the Fortnite downtime today (February 21, 2025) still in progress, that's about all the information there is for now. However, we can expect the loot pool to expand later on. As such, this list of weapons vaulted and unvaulted for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 will be updated as needed.

