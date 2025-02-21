Fortnite x Cowboy Bebop collaboration: Everything we know

Epic Games has confirmed an upcoming Fortnite x Cowboy Bebop collaboration that will kick off in Chapter 6 Season 2. Although this phase of the storyline has shifted away from the Japanese theme and gone "Lawless," the anime crossovers are seemingly far from over.

Long-time anime fans will be happy to finally have Cowboy Bebop featured in the Metaverse. While the crossover will be limited, it's more than enough for the first wave and is likely just a taste of what else could be coming shortly.

Fortnite x Cowboy Bebop collaboration: Start date, rewards, and more

The Fortnite x Cowboy Bebop collaboration will start on March 1, 2025, and conclude on March 18, 2025. During this time, you can complete Cowboy Bebop Quests for XP. This will help you unlock a significant portion of your Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass.

If you manage to meet certain Bonus Goals, you will unlock the Cowboy Bebop (Wrap) and Bebop Legends (Loading Screen). As mentioned, these will be up for grabs for free as long you manage to complete the Quests within March 18, 2025. They could appear in the Fortnite Item Shop at a later date, but Epic Games has not confirmed this yet.

In addition to the aforementioned cosmetics, famed bounty hunters Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine will be featured as Outfits. They will be listed in the Item Shop starting February 28, 2025. The price is currently unknown, as well as if other cosmetics will be associated with them.

Will the Fortnite x Cowboy Bebop collaboration be part of the storyline in Chapter 6 Season 2?

Based on the official information at hand, the characters will not be part of the "Lawless" storyline. As mentioned, they will have Quests associated with them as side objectives.

If you want, you're even free to ignore the Quests and just enjoy the main storyline. That being said, we can expect more information about the Cowboy Bebop collaboration to surface once Fortnite downtime today (February 21, 2025) ends.

