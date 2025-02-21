How to get Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Victory Umbrella

The new season of Lawless is here, and players are already wondering how to get the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Victory Umbrella. In every new installment, gamers are rewarded with a unique glider in the shape of an umbrella, designed to capture the overarching theme. So, it comes as no surprise that players want to get their hands on this unique collectible.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Victory Umbrella.

How to obtain the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Victory Umbrella

Players can now claim the much-awaited Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Victory Umbrella. This unique glider, named the Vaultbrella, resembles an umbrella made of gold bars and bags of gold, perfectly capturing the rather golden theme in this season of Lawless.

You simply need to get a Victory Royale this season in Battle Royale or Zero Build to be rewarded with this unique Vaultbrella. It seems the golden crown isn't the only shiny thing you will receive with your first victory. Once you are done with the match and return to the lobby or restart the game, you will be rewarded with the glider which you can then equip right away or just claim.

Win a match in the new season of Lawless to claim the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Victory Umbrella (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Victory Umbrella can be claimed only once, so be sure to take a screenshot to earn some bragging rights or to make your friends jealous. Additionally, in line with the trends of previous seasons, you can look forward to a ranked Victory Umbrella arriving. This is offered to players who win a Ranked match.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season features a rapid transition from the rustic scenery of Japan to the action-packed world of Crime City. The new season features a host of new items, weapons, and consumables that players can use on their way to a victory royale to claim the coveted Victory Umbrella this new season.

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event explained

