Fortnite leaks suggest upcoming Puma x Off-White AC Milan collaboration

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Feb 21, 2025 16:26 GMT
Fortnite leaks Puma x Off-White AC Milan Collaboration
A Puma x Off-White AC Milan collaboration could be coming to Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The latest Fortnite leaks suggest that a Puma x Off-White AC Milan collaboration is set to arrive soon. Epic Games is known to partner with some of the biggest brands and franchises, so it would come as no surprise if this rumored partnership were to make its way to the Item Shop.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the leaked Puma x Off-White collaboration.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take all information herein with a grain of salt.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming Puma x Off-White AC Milan collaboration

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The latest Fortnite leaks by legacy leakers and data miners, such as @SpushFNBR and @fuckindayo, suggest that a Puma x Off-White AC Milan collaboration is set to arrive soon. Data mined by the leakers showcase an upcoming banner that depicts a car decal sporting the familiar AC Milan style available as part of the jersey set.

The Puma store lists a host of clothing in the same green and black shade with the arrows. It was released as part of the celebration of the football club's successful 1963 season and it seems that fans of the sporting team could be in for a treat. This aligns with recent leaks that had hinted at an upcoming Off-White collaboration.

Ad

Since it is a partnership with two major clothing brands, players can also expect a host of outfits and jersey designs to make their way. However, Epic Games has not provided any official confirmation regarding the partnership. The developers are known to announce the arrival of brands or franchises so it is possible that a notification could come soon.

Additional data mined by these leakers suggest that the collaboration could make its way to the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow, February 22, 2025. Players will have to wait till Epic Games makes an announcement or check into the game tomorrow to see if these Fortnite leaks hold true.

Ad

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass: Full list of every skin from Tier 1 to 200

Read more Fortnite articles here:

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी