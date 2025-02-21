Fortnite leaks suggest upcoming Puma x Off-White AC Milan collaboration

The latest Fortnite leaks suggest that a Puma x Off-White AC Milan collaboration is set to arrive soon. Epic Games is known to partner with some of the biggest brands and franchises, so it would come as no surprise if this rumored partnership were to make its way to the Item Shop.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the leaked Puma x Off-White collaboration.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take all information herein with a grain of salt.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming Puma x Off-White AC Milan collaboration

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The latest Fortnite leaks by legacy leakers and data miners, such as @SpushFNBR and @fuckindayo, suggest that a Puma x Off-White AC Milan collaboration is set to arrive soon. Data mined by the leakers showcase an upcoming banner that depicts a car decal sporting the familiar AC Milan style available as part of the jersey set.

The Puma store lists a host of clothing in the same green and black shade with the arrows. It was released as part of the celebration of the football club's successful 1963 season and it seems that fans of the sporting team could be in for a treat. This aligns with recent leaks that had hinted at an upcoming Off-White collaboration.

Ad

Since it is a partnership with two major clothing brands, players can also expect a host of outfits and jersey designs to make their way. However, Epic Games has not provided any official confirmation regarding the partnership. The developers are known to announce the arrival of brands or franchises so it is possible that a notification could come soon.

Additional data mined by these leakers suggest that the collaboration could make its way to the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow, February 22, 2025. Players will have to wait till Epic Games makes an announcement or check into the game tomorrow to see if these Fortnite leaks hold true.

Ad

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass: Full list of every skin from Tier 1 to 200

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback